Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse racing

The three-day Grand National Festival takes place at Aintree, near Liverpool, this week. The highlight, of course, is, the biggest annual jump race in the world, which takes place on Saturday. Even non-racing fans recognise terms such as Becher’s Brook, The Chair and the Canal Turn. - Thursday-Saturday, UTV & Virgin Media

Athletics

A new and rather unusual track and field event takes place in Kingston, Jamica this week. The first of four in the inaugural Grand Slam Track meetings (the others being in Miami, Philadelphia and LA) the competition is the brainchild of former Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson. A total of 96 athletes will compete, with 48 “Grand Slam Track Racers” facing off against 48 “Challengers”. - Friday-Sunday, TNT Sports

Gaelic football

It’s the beginning of April so that means the Gaelic football championship is getting underway – that timing still feels strange. The Connacht, Leinster, Munster and Ulster senior football championships all begin at the weekend, with the biggest clash surely being the one at Ballybofey, with 2024 provincial champions Donegal taking on 2023 Ulster winners Derry. - Sunday, RTÉ & BBC

MONDAY (Mar 31st)

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (April 1st)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Celtics @ Grizzlies , 3am Rockets @ Lakers

, 3am SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - German Cup Semi-final - 7.45pm Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, League 1 - 7.45pm Cambridge Utd v Wrexham

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 8pm Nottingham Forest v Man Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 8pm Bristol Rovers v Birmingham City

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Copa Del Rey Semi-final - 8.30pm Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

WEDNESDAY (April 2nd)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am 76ers @ Knicks , 3am Timberwolves @ Nuggets

, 3am SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4pm Dwars door Vlaanderen

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-8.30pm - Augusta National Women’s Amateur

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Liverpool v Everton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - Coppa Italia Semi-final - 8pm AC Milan v Inter Milan

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Copa Del Rey Semi-final - 8.30pm Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.40pm-0.10am Match of the Day

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

THURSDAY (April 3rd)

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - Midnight Knicks @ Cavaliers

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.15pm-6.30pm, 8.30pm-midnight Texas Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5pm Aintree

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6.30pm-8.30pm - Augusta National Women’s Amateur

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 6pm-10pm - Berlin Premier League

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm Chelsea v Tottenham

FRIDAY (April 4th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, midnight-2am - LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Bucks @ 76ers, 3am Warriors @ Lakers

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3am - Practice Japanese Grand Prix

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1.15pm-midnight Texas Open

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5pm Aintree

SOCCER - RTÉ 2 - Women’s Nations League - 3pm Greece v Republic of Ireland

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Augsburg v Bayern Munich

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Airtricity Premier League - 7.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Shelbourne

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Blackburn v Middlesbrough

SOCCER - UTV - Women’s Nations League - 8pm England v Belgium

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 8pm Northampton v Clermont

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Challenge Cup - 8pm Pau v Bath

ATHLETICS - TNT Sports 3, 11pm-1am - Jamaica Grand Slam Track

SATURDAY (April 5th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, midnight-2am - LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 3.15am - Practice & Qualifying Japanese Grand Prix

TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 4, 7am-11.30am - Singapore T100 World Tour

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, noon-3pm Joburg Ladies Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Everton v Arsenal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Luton v Leeds

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm West Brom v Sunderland

RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Champions Cup - 12.30pm Toulon v Saracens

SNOOKER - ITV4, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10pm - Manchester Tour Championship

RACING - UTV, 12.45pm-5pm, Virgin Media Two, 1pm-7.30pm Aintree

SOCCER - BBC 2 - Irish Premiership - 1pm Linfield v Glentoran

RUGBY LEAGUE - BBC 1 - Super League - 2.30pm Hull FC v Hull KR

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Crystal Palace v Brighton

RUGBY - RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 2 - Champions Cup - 3pm Leinster v Harlequins

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 3pm-8pm, Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Texas Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm - Augusta National Women’s Amateur

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Champions Cup - 5.30pm La Rochelle v Munster , 8pm Glasgow v Leicester

, 8pm RUGBY - Premier Sports 2 - Challenge Cup - 5.30pm Montpellier v Gloucester , 8pm Connacht v Cardiff

, 8pm TRIATHLON - TNT Sports 1, 6pm-8.30pm - London Supertri E World Championship

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Serie A - 7.45pm AC Milan v Fiorentina

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 8pm Knicks @ Hawks

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.35pm Match of the Day

ATHLETICS - TNT Sports 3, 11pm-1am - Jamaica Grand Slam Track

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am - LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

SUNDAY (April 6th)