Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cricket

Initially staged every two years, the ICC Champions Trophy is being held this year – in Pakistan and UAE – for the first time since 2017. It involves the eight top one-day cricket international teams, which, unfortunately, does not include Ireland. The two-and-a-half week tournament begins in Karachi on Wednesday with Pakistan hosting New Zealand, with the other nations competing being India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England and South Africa. – Feb 19th-Mar 9th, Sky Sports

Soccer

After a 1-0 victory in Norway, Shamrock Rovers have a golden opportunity to reach the last 16 of the Uefa Conference League when they host Molde in the second-leg tie at Tallaght Stadium. This has been a fairytale European journey so far for the Dublin club, and an incredible advertisement for the domestic league in Ireland. – Thursday, Premier Sports & TNT Sports

Boxing

Last October, Artur Beterbiev won a majority decision over Dmitry Bivol to become the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in more than 20 years. Round two of the rivalry between the two Russian fighters will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this weekend. A stacked card also includes IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois taking on Joseph Parker. – Saturday, Sky Sports Office

MONDAY (Feb 17th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 1am All-Star Game

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.45pm – Stage 1 Tour of UAE

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2.15pm-4.30pm Jaen Classic

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Leeds v Sunderland

SOCCER – ITV4 & Premier Sports 1 - La–Liga - 8pm Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Feb 18th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 9.50am-11.45am – Stage 2 Tour of UAE

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 5.45pm AC Milan v Feyenoord

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Bayern Munich v Celtic

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Atalanta v Club Brugge

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Benfica v Monaco

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – FL Trophy Semi-final – 8pm Birmingham v Bradford

WEDNESDAY (Feb 19th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – Champions Trophy Pakistan v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of UAE

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.35pm – Stage 1 Tour of Andalusia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.45pm – Stage 1 Tour of Algarve

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 5.45pm Borussia Dortmund v Sporting CP

SOCCER – RTÉ 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Real Madrid v Man City

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 8pm PSV v Juventus

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm PSG v Brest

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Premier League – 7.30pm Aston Villa v Liverpool

THURSDAY (Feb 20th)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am LPGA Thailand

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – Champions Trophy Bangladesh v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of UAE

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.35pm – Stage 2 Tour of Andalusia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.45pm – Stage 2 Tour of Algarve

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Mexico Open

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm Roma v Porto , 8pm Anderlecht v Fenerbahçe

, 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm – Dublin Premier League

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 2 - Conference League - 8pm Shamrock Rovers v Molde

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR

FRIDAY (Feb 21st)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Celtics @ 76ers, 2.30pm Suns @ Spurs

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am LPGA Thailand

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – Champions Trophy Afghanistan v South Africa

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 5 Tour of UAE

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.40pm – Stage 3 Tour of Andalusia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.45pm – Stage 3 Tour of Algarve

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Mexico Open

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – U20 6N – 7.15pm England v Scotland

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Women’s Nations League – 7.30pm Rep of Ireland v Turkey

SOCCER – UTV – Women’s Nations League – 7.45pm Portugal v England

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity Premier Division – 7.45pm Galway Utd v St Pat’s Athletic

RUGBY – Virgin Media Three & S4C - U20 6N - 7.45pm Wales v Ireland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Leicester v Brentford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+, Super League – 8pm Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

SATURDAY (Feb 22nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Knicks @ Cavaliers

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-8am LPGA Thailand

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – Champions Trophy Australia v England

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9.30am-2pm Kenya Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm – Stage 6 Tour of UAE

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – noon Bulls v Lions

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-2.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Andalusia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Everton v Man Utd

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v Hull City

SOCCER – Sky Sports+, Championship – 12.30pm Derby County v Millwall

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm Hibernian v Celtic

HORSE RACING – UTV, 1.30pm-4pm Kempton Park, Newcastle & Southwell

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-11pm Mexico Open

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & BBC 1 - Six Nations - 2.15pm Wales v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-5pm – Stage 4 Tour of Algarve

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v West Ham Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports+, Super League – 3pm Salford RD v Leeds Rhinos

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 3pm-5pm – WTA Final from Dubai

TENNIS – Sky Sports+, 3pm-5pm – ATP Final from Doha

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 3.30pm La Rochelle v Racing 92

BOXING – Sky Sports Office from 4pm – Riyadh Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 4.30pm-6pm Saudi Cup

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 4.45pm England v Scotland

GAA – TG4 – Men’s FL – 5pm Armagh v Mayo ; Women’s FL – 7.30pm Armagh v Mayo

; Women’s FL – 7.30pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 5.30pm Valencia v Atletico Madrid , 8pm Las Palmas v Barcelona

, 8pm GAA – RTÉ 2 – Hurling League – 7.30pm Tipperary v Cork

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Inter Milan v Genoa

RUGBY – Virgin Media More – U20 6N – 7.45pm Italy v France

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports +, Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v St Helens

TENNIS – Sky Sports Tennis, 8pm-midnight – ATP Rio de Janeiro Open

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Toulouse v Bayonne

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 10pm Suns @ Bulls

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Feb 23rd)