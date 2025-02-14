Brian Bennett hits superb 169 to steer Zimbabwe to 49-run ODI win over Ireland

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett made 169 in the victory over Ireland in the first ODI in Harare. Photograph: Jekesai Njikizana/AFP via Getty Images

1st ODI, Harare: Zimbabwe 299-5 (50 ovs) (B Bennett 169, C Ervine 66; M Adair 2-55) beat Ireland 250 (46 ovs) (C Campher 44, H Tector 39, G Dockrell 34, P Stirling 32, A McBrine 32; B Muzarabani 4-51, R Ngarava 3-56) by 49 runs

Brian Bennett hit a superb 169 to steer Zimbabwe to a 49-run victory over Ireland in the first One-Day International in Harare.

The 21-year-old played the role of opener for the first time in ODI cricket and did not disappoint as he became the fourth-youngest player to hit a score of 150-plus in the format.

Bennett survived almost the whole of the Zimbabwe innings before he was dismissed by Mark Adair in the final over but the damage was already done as the hosts set Ireland a target of 300 for victory.

Zimbabwe were ruthless with the bat as a first-wicket stand of 95 between Bennett and Ben Curran was then followed with 136 in 134 balls for the second wicket when Craig Ervine (66) came to the crease.

The visitors were brave in their run chase and seemed to be in the contest throughout, but Zimbabwe kept their foot on the throats of their opponents with regular wickets.

Paul Stirling, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell and Andy McBrine all struck the 30-mark before getting out.

Blessing Muzarabani (four for 51) and Richard Ngarava (three for 56) did the work with the ball and Zimbabwe took four wickets in the last 10 deliveries of their innings as Ireland fell 49 runs short of the target.

The two sides meet in the second of three games on Sunday.