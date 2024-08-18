Ireland complete ODI series victory over Sri Lanka in Belfast

Arlene Kelly's three wickets turned the tide as Ireland beat Sri Lanka in the second ODI to complete a series victory. Photograph: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

2nd ODI: Ireland 255-5 (50 ovs) (L Paul 81, A Hunter 66, R Stokell 53no, C Coulter Reilly 24; K Dilhari 2-35, A Kulasuriya 2-48), beat Sri Lanka 240 (48 ovs) (H Samara wickrama 105, K Dilhari 53; A Kelly 3-41, J Maguire 2-33) by 15 runs to win series

Arlene Kelly claimed three wickets to inspire Ireland to a 15-run one-day international win over Sri Lanka in Belfast and complete a 2-0 series win over the new Women’s Asia Cup champions.

Ireland posted 255 for five from their 50 overs at Stormont after a superb 81 by Leah Paul, but it did not appear enough when Harshitha Samarawickrama was on the charge for the tourists.

Samarawickrama eventually fell for 105 and it sparked a dramatic collapse, with Sri Lanka slumping from 210 for four to 240 all out.

Paul was one of three Irish batters to pass fifty, with Amy Hunter (66) and Rebecca Stokell (53 not out) making key contributions.

While Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu fell cheaply in reply, Samarawickrama looked set to lead her team to victory before she was run out and Kelly picked up two wickets in the 44th over, which further turned the tide.

The seamer then bowled Udeshika Prabodhani to clinch a memorable victory and complete a 2-0 series victory ahead of the third and final game in Belfast on Tuesday.