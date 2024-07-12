Emotional Anderson bows out as England wrap up innings win over West Indies

James Anderson leaves the field after his final Test appearance after England wrapped up victory over the West Indies at Lord's. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England’s James Anderson brought down the curtain on his stellar international career by taking a wicket against West Indies on the third day of the first Test at Lord’s on Friday as he helped his side wrap up a comfortable win by an innings and 114 runs.

Anderson looked uncharacteristically emotional before the start of play as he walked out to a guard of honour and a standing ovation from the crowd in his 188th and final Test.

But the seamer quickly got to work and had Joshua Da Silva (9) caught behind in his second over of the day, finding just enough movement to draw the outside edge and pick up his 704th Test wicket to finish with match figures of four for 58.

The 41-year-old retires with a record number of Test wickets by an England bowler and the most by any seam bowler. He is third on the all-time list for Test wickets behind spin bowlers Australian Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Anderson, clutching a pint of Guinness in the dressingroom, told Sky Sports he was still trying to hold back tears at the end of his final match.

“This morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special,” he said.

“Playing for England is the best job in the world. I’ve been privileged to do it for a long time.”

Anderson's fourth wicket of the match dented West Indies' slim chances of making England bat again, but it was debutant Gus Atkinson who did the damage with a man of the match performance.

Alzarri Joseph (8) decided to go down swinging, clubbing Atkinson back over his head for four amid some wild swipes before he top-edged Atkinson to Ben Duckett on the leg-side boundary, taking Atkinson to 10 wickets on his Test debut.

Shamar Joseph (3) was not far behind, clean bowled by Atkinson as the tailender missed a straight yorker with an ugly hack across the line.

Gudakesh Motie (31 not out) put up some resistance and was involved in two of the highlights of the day, first driving Atkinson to the cover boundary to draw a long chase and full-length dive from Anderson to save a single run.

Motie then seemingly handed Anderson his 705th Test wicket on a plate, driving the ball straight back to the bowler but he spilled it.

Anderson did not get a better chance for a final wicket and Atkinson – who finished with a match total of 12 for 106 – wrapped things up when Jayden Seales (8) holed out to Duckett as West Indies were all out for 136 inside barely seven sessions.

The two sides meet again in the second Test of the three-match series starting at Trent Bridge next Thursday.

