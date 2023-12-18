Angling Notes: Uisce Éireann fined for sewage spill

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has welcomed the outcome of a case brought against Uisce Éireann involving sewage pollution of the Cavan town river. It comes after previously secured prosecution in October for pollution of the Ballinagh River, during which 160 fish died.

In the incident test samples taken downstream from Uisce Éireann’s wastewater treatment plant showed high levels of pollutants, with large amounts of sewage fungus visible on the bed of the river.

A fine of €2,000, plus costs and expenses of €3,197, were imposed at a hearing at Cavan District Court on December 1st 2023.

Dr Milton Matthews, director of IFI, said: “The presence of sewage fungus is indicative of chronic organic pollution of Cavan River, rather than an isolated incident - with significant impact on fish, invertebrates and all aquatic life in the river.

“There were significant breaches of the licence emission limits for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) - oxygen required to break down organic matter in the water - and high ammonia levels.

“Sample results taken at the location indicated that ammonia levels were over 115 times higher than permitted discharge limits, and eight times higher than permissible for BOD limits as stipulated for this treatment plant.”

The court heard that due to ongoing issues at the plant senior IFI Ailish Keane had taken samples for analysis, which indicated high levels of pollutants.

The conviction was secured under Section 171 of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 – legislation regarding protection of fishing waters from harmful pollutants.

Members of the public are encouraged to report instances of water pollution, illegal fishing, habitat destruction, or fish kills to Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential number, 0818 34 74 24.

