Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

UK Championship

The first Triple Crown snooker event of the 2023-24 season begins at the weekend in York. The top 16 players in the world rankings qualify automatically for the tournament. They will be joined by another 16, from the 128 that have been competing in a qualifying event in Leicester. Among the favourites is Co Antrim’s Mark Allen, of course – with the winner of the 2023 tournament receiving a cool £250,000 (€286,000). – Nov 25th-Dec 3rd, BBC & Eurosport

MotoGP

The final race of the 2023 season takes place at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia at the weekend. The 20-round season has been dominated up front by a trio of Ducati riders – Italians Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, and Spaniard Jorge Martín. – Sunday, TNT Sports

Juventus v Inter Milan

Okay, so it’s very early in the season, but next weekend’s clash between the two Italian giants already looks like a potential season-defining tie. Currently, top of Serie A Inter, with 10 wins and 31 points from their first 12 league matches, travel to Turin for a meeting with second-placed Juventus, who have 29 points and nine wins. – Sunday, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Nov 20th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Channel 4 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm North Macedonia v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Northern Ireland v Denmark

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Ukraine v Italy

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Nov 21st)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 1am Clippers @ Spurs

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Euro Under-21 Qualifier – 5.30pm Republic of Ireland v Italy

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – International Friendly – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v New Zealand

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Wales v Turkey

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Greece v France

WEDNESDAY (Nov 22nd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Cavaliers @ 76ers; 3am Jazz @ Lakers

BADMINTON – TNT Sport 3, 1am-11.30am China Masters

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Brann v Slavia Prague; 5.45pm Lyon v St Pölten; 8pm Benfica v Rosengård; 8pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Barcelona

THURSDAY (Nov 23rd)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am Bucks @ Celtics ; 3am Warriors @ Suns

; 3am BADMINTON – TNT Sport 2, 1am-6am; TNT Sport 1, 6am-11.30am China Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Joburg Open

CRICKET – TNT Sports 1 from 1.15pm – 1st T20 India v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-4pm LET: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League – 5.45pm Häcken v Real Madrid ; 5.45pm PSG v Bayern München ; 8pm Roma v Ajax

; 5.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – DAZN & TNT Sports 1 – Women’s Champions League – 8pm Chelsea v Paris FC

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 5.30pm Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions; 9.30pm Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys; 1.20am San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

FRIDAY (Nov 24th)

BADMINTON – TNT Sport 1, 2am-7.30am, 9am-2.30pm China Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 9am – Practice Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-3pm Joburg Open

DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Players Championship Finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-4pm LET: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open

BOXING – TNT Sports 2 from 7pm Mark Chamberlain v Artjoms Ramlavs

NBA – TNT Sports 4 – 7.30pm Celtics @ Magic

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Cologne v Bayern Munich

Munich RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Cardiff v Stormers

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Edinburgh v Benetton

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Northampton v Harlequins

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham Utd v Leeds Utd

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Alavés v Granada

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Monaco

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 8pm Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

SATURDAY (Nov 25th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am Heat @ Knicks

BADMINTON – TNT Sport 4, 2am-7.30am, 9am-2.30pm China Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30am-6am Australian PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10am-2.30pm Joburg Open

BIATHLON – Eurosport 2, 11.15am-12.15pm, 1.45pm-3pm World Cup meeting

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 12.30pm Manchester City v Liverpool

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 12.35pm Lions v Zebre

DARTS – ITV4, 12.45pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Players Championship Finals

HORSE RACING – Virgin Media One, 12.55pm-4pm Haydock Park

SNOOKER – BBC Red Button, 1pm-4.30pm, 7pm-11pm; BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 4.30pm-5.30pm; Eurosport 1, 1pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm UK Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Barcelona ; 3.15pm Valencia v Celta Vigo ; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Mallorca

; 3.15pm ; 8pm HORSE RACING – RTÉ 1, 1.10pm-3.30pm Punchestown

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 2.30pm-4pm LET: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Newcastle Utd v Chelsea

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Bulls v Connacht

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Gloucester v Leicester

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Atalanta v Napoli ; 7.45pm AC Milan v Fiorentina

; 7.45pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 5.30pm Brentford v Arsenal

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 5.30pm West Brom v Ipswich Town

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 5.30pm Getafe v Almería

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 6.30pm Leinster v Munste r

r RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Glasgow v Ulster

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Marseille

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 10pm 76ers @ Thunder

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Nov 26th)