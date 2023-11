Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

The Annika

Top 120 women golfers in the world will gather this week at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida to compete for a purse of $3.25 million (€3.1 million) – the largest outside of the major tournaments. “The Annika” is Annika Sorenstam of course, the Swedish player who rewrote the history books in the 1990s and early 2000s, winning 72 times on the LPGA and 10 major championships. Leona Maguire finished in tied-10th position last year, and the Irish woman, along with Stephanie Meadows, will be competing this week in Florida. – Nov 9th-12th, Sky Sports

Ulster v Munster

After being eased back into the club competitions, after a disappointing World Cup for Irish rugby supporters, the provincial clashes are coming regularly now. After Ulster’s trip to Galway in the URC at the weekend, they now host Munster in Belfast. And before the month is out, there will be the small matter of Munster’s trip to take on Leinster. – Friday, RTÉ, BBC & Premier Sports

FAI Cup Final

St Patrick’s Athletic and Bohemians will meet at the Aviva Stadium at the weekend in an all-Dublin cup decider. The sides met in the final two years ago, when more than 37,000 spectators witnessed St Pat’s win 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra-time. This season’s decider is expected to be just as tight, and even better attended. – Sunday, RTÉ

MONDAY (Nov 6th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Buffalo Bills @ Cincinnati Bengals

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Frosinone v Empoli ; 7.45pm Torino v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Tottenham v Chelsea

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Getafe v Cádiz

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-11.30pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Nov 7th)

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 0.30am LA Lakers @ Miami Heat

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am LA Chargers @ New York Jets

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am Australia v Afghanistan

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Borussia Dortmund v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Shakhtar Donetsk v Barcelona ; 8pm AC Milan v PSG

; 8pm SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Atlético Madrid v Celtic

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Man City v Young Boys

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 8pm Lazio v Feyenoord

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm Red Star Belgrade v RB Leipzig ; 8pm Porto v Royal Antwerp

; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham Utd v Ipswich Town

WEDNESDAY (Nov 8th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am England v Netherlands

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Napoli v Union Berlin ; 8pm Bayern Munich v Galatasaray

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Real Sociedad v Benfica ; 8pm Real Madrid v Sporting Braga

; 8pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Copenhagen v Man Utd

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Arsenal v Sevilla

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm PSV Eindhoven v Lens; 8pm Red Bull Salzburg v Inter Milan

THURSDAY (Nov 9th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – 0.30am San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks ; 3am Golden State Warriors @ Denver Nuggets

; 3am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am New Zealand v Sri Lanka

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2.30pm Nedbank Golf Challenge

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-6pm LPGA: The Annika

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm Ajax v Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Toulouse v Liverpool

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa Conference League – 5.45pm PAOK Salonika v Aberdeen

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League – 5.45pm Slavia Prague v Roma

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 8pm West Ham Utd v Olympiakos

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa Conference League – 8pm Aston Villa v AZ Alkmaar

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 8pm Rangers v Sparta Prague

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Europa League – 8pm AEK Athens v Marseille

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Bermuda Championship

FRIDAY (Nov 10th)

NBA – TNT Sports 1 – Midnight Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm International Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 8.30am South Africa v Afghanistan

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2.30pm Nedbank Golf Challenge

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-6pm LPGA: The Annika

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Sassuolo v Salernitana ; 7.45pm Genoa v Hellas Verona

; 7.45pm RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.30pm Zebre v Sharks

HORSE RACING – TG4, 5.30pm-7pm, 7.20pm-8.30pm Dundalk

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Bermuda Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 7.30pm-10.30pm – London Track Champions League

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm M’gladbach v Wolfsburg

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, BBC 2 & Premier Sports 1 – URC – 7.35pm Ulster v Munster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Cardiff v Bulls

SOCCER – Virgin Media Three – 7.35pm Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off

RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 7.45pm Gloucester v Bath

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Montpellier v Nice

SATURDAY (Nov 11th)

NBA – TNT Sports 3 – 0.30am Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics ; 3am LA Lakers @ Phoenix Suns

; 3am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket – World Cup – 5am Australia v Bangladesh ; 8.30am England v Pakistan

; 8.30am SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm International Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9am-2.30pm Nedbank Golf Challenge

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Wolves v Tottenham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v Birmingham City

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm Grand Slam

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 1pm Rayo Vallecano v Girona

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Burnley

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 3pm Benetton v Stormers ; 5.15pm Scarlets v Lions

; 5.15pm RUGBY – TNT Sports 1 – English Premiership – 3.05pm Leicester v Harlequins

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 3.15pm Almería v Real Sociedad ; 5.30pm Granada v Getafe ; 5.30pm Osasuna v Las Palmas

; 5.30pm ; 5.30pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-7pm Bermuda Championship

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s National League – 4.30pm Peamount Utd v Sligo Rovers

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Juventus v Cagliari

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – URC – 5.15pm Ospreys v Glasgow

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bochum v Cologne

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 6pm-9pm – London Track Champions League

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-9pm LPGA: The Annika

RUGBY – TG4 & Premier Sports 2 – URC – 7.35pm Edinburgh v Connacht

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Monza v Torino

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Real Madrid v Valencia

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Le Havre v Monaco

SOCCER – BBC 1, 11pm-0.10am Match of the Day

NBA – TNT Sports 2 – 11pm Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic

SUNDAY (Nov 12th)