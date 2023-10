Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

World Artistic Championships

Antwerp, which held the first world championships in 1903, is hosting the championships for the third time this week. In the second edition, in 2013, 16-year-old Simone Biles announced herself to the world when she claimed two gold medals, one silver and one bronze. The seven-time Olympic medal winner is back in Belgium competing this week. Crucially, for many of the competitors, this is also a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. – BBC, Sep 30th – Oct 8th

Cricket World Cup

The 13th edition of the Men’s World Cup begins on Thursday in India. Ten nations have qualified for the finals, which will be held in 10 stadiums throughout the country – Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. (Unfortunately, Ireland did not qualify). India are favourites to claim the trophy, which was won by England in London four years ago. – Sky Sports, Oct 5th – Nov 19th

FAI Cup

The semi-final draw makes for two tricky encounters for the Dublin heavyweights. On Saturday, Galway United – who have dominated Division One this season and dispatched Dundalk 4-0 in the cup quarter-final – host Bohemians. The following day, St Patrick’s Athletic – who have played all their cup ties away from home – are in Turners Cross for their clash with Cork City, with the home side desperate for a big result. – RTÉ, Saturday & Sunday

MONDAY (Oct 2nd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 9.20am – World Cup warm-up England v Bangladesh

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm Coppa Bernocchi

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Serie A – 5.30pm Torino v Hellas Verona ; 7.45pm Fiorentina v Cagliari

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Sassuolo v Monza

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 8pm Fulham v Chelsea

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Las Palmas v Celta Vigo

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Oct 3rd)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Seattle Seahawks @ New York Giants

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 9.20am – World Cup warm-up Pakistan v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, noon-3.30pm Binche-Chimay-Binche

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.30pm-4.45pm Tour of Munsterland

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 5.45pm Union Berlin v Sporting Braga ; 8pm Napoli v Real Madrid

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Salzburg v Real Sociedad ; 8pm Copenhagen v Bayern Munich

; 8pm GYMNASTICS – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm World Artistic Championships

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 & TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Man Utd v Galatasaray

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Lens v Arsenal

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm PSV Eindhoven v Sevilla ; 8pm Inter v Benfica

; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 6pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Birmingham v Huddersfield ; 7.45pm Ipswich v Hull ; 7.45pm Middlesbrough v Cardiff ; 7.45pm Plymouth v Millwall ; 8pm West Brom v Sheffield Wednesday

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 8pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Stoke City v Southampton

WEDNESDAY (Oct 4th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm Tre Valli Varesine

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 5.45pm Atlético Madrid v Feyenoord

SOCCER – TNT Sports 4 – Champions League – 5.45pm Royal Antwerp v Shakhtar Donetsk ; 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Milan

; 8pm GYMNASTICS – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm World Artistic Championships

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Coventry v Blackburn ; 7.45pm Leeds v QPR ; 7.45pm Leicester v Preston NE ; 7.45pm Swansea v Norwich

; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm ; 7.45pm SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Championship – 7.45pm Sunderland v Watford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Rotherham Utd v Bristol City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Champions League – 8pm Celtic v Lazio

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 – Champions League – 8pm Newcastle v PSG

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Champions League – 8pm Leipzig v Man City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 6/7 – Champions League – 8pm RS Belgrade v Young Boys; 8pm Porto v Barcelona

THURSDAY (Oct 5th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – World Cup England v New Zealand

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm English Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 1.50pm-3.45pm Gran Piemonte

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 – Europa League – 5.45pm Marseille v Brighton ; 8pm Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise

; 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Europa League – 5.45pm SC Freiburg v West Ham Utd ; Europa Conference League – 8pm Aston Villa v Zrinjski Mostar

; Europa Conference League – 8pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Europa League – 5.45pm Aris Limassol v Rangers ; Europa Conference League – 8pm Aberdeen v HJK Helsinki

; Europa Conference League – 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

GYMNASTICS – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm World Artistic Championships

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-9pm Korn Ferry Tour Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 7.30pm Celtic v Glasgow City

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm New Zealand v Uruguay

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Sanderson Farms Championship

FRIDAY (Oct 6th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-10am LET: Aramco Team Series

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 9am – World Cup Pakistan v Netherlands

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5pm, 6.45pm-10pm English Open

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2pm – Practice & Qualifying Qatar Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-9pm Korn Ferry Tour Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5.30pm Empoli v Udinese ; 7.45pm Lecce v Sassuolo

; 7.45pm DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-11pm World Grand Prix

BOXING – TNT Sports 1 from 7pm Ellis Zorro v Luca D’Ortenzi

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 7.30pm Manchester Utd v Arsenal

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Linfield v Glentoran

SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Strasbourg v Nantes

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Almería

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm France v Italy

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Birmingham City v West Brom

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Mix – 8pm Super League Semi-final 1

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Sanderson Farms Championship

SATURDAY (Oct 7th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30am – World Cup Bangladesh v Afghanistan ; South Africa v Sri Lanka

; GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6am-10am LET: Aramco Team Series

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 9.10am-4pm Tour of Lombardy

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Luton Town v Tottenham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Sunderland v Middlesbrough

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 12.45pm-4.30pm, 6.45pm-10.30pm English Open Semi-finals

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena & Channel 4 – 12.45pm Super League Semi-final 2

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Cádiz v Girona ; 3.15pm Real Madrid v Osasuna ; 5.30pm Mallorca v Valencia ; 8pm Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm GYMNASTICS – BBC 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm; BBC 2, 4.30pm-5pm World Artistic Championships

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 1.30pm – Sprint Qatar Grand Prix

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & Virgin Media Two – World Cup – 2pm Wales v Georgia

SOCCER – RTÉ 1 – FAI Cup Semi-final – 2.40pm Galway Utd v Bohemians

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Burnley v Chelsea

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 4.45pm England v Samoa

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Juventus v Torino

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s National League – 5.30pm Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-9pm Korn Ferry Tour Championship

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Genoa v AC Milan

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Reims v Monaco

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm Ireland v Scotland

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm-11pm World Grand Prix

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 9pm-midnight Sanderson Farms Championship

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.50pm Match of the Day

SUNDAY (Oct 8th)