Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Invictus Games
First held in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (both serving and veterans), the sixth Invictus Games are currently taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany. There are 500 competitors from 21 nations, with the sports involved including athletics, rowing, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, swimming, cycling and wheelchair rugby. – Sep 9th-16th, BBC
St Leger Festival
The four-day Doncaster festival begins on Thursday. The highlight is, of course, the world’s oldest classic, the St Leger, which was run on the Sunday last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This year, the Group One, 1¾-mile race (which, along with the 2000 Guineas Stakes and the Derby form the final part of Britain’s Triple Crown) reverts to the usual Saturday slot. – Thursday-Saturday, ITV & Sky Sports
Derry City v Shamrock Rovers
It’s second versus first in the Airtricity League on Friday evening at the Brandywell. The Dublin side are in the driving seat, sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier Division. Both sides have shown strong September form already, Rovers beating Bohemians 3-0, while Derry City hammered bottom side UCD 5-0. With seven matches left for each of the teams before the league concludes in the first week of November, this week’s game may well decide if supporters are set for a nail-biting finish to the season. – Friday, Virgin Media
MONDAY (Sep 11th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters
- SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-4pm, 5.55pm-8.30pm Invictus Games
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Armenia v Croatia; 7.45pm Portugal v Luxembourg
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Latvia v Wales
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
TUESDAY (Sep 12th)
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters
- SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-3.30pm Invictus Games
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v Australia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 2nd ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 16 Vuelta a España
- SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Euro Under-21 Qualifier – 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v San Marino
- SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – International – 7.45pm Scotland v England
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Italy v Ukraine
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Sweden v Austria
WEDNESDAY (Sep 13th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters
- SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-7.40pm Invictus Games
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI England v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 17 Vuelta a España
THURSDAY (Sep 14th)
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters
- SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-8.45pm Invictus Games
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 18 Vuelta a España
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka
- RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm; Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-7.45pm St Leger Festival
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm France v Uruguay
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Fortinet Championship
FRIDAY (Sep 15th)
- NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.15am Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Shanghai Masters
- SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-9pm Invictus Games
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice Singapore Grand Prix
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.30am – 4th ODI South Africa v Australia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 4th ODI England v New Zealand
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 19 Vuelta a España
- RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm, Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-5.30pm St Leger Festival
- DARTS – ITV3, 5.45pm-10pm; Premier Sports 2, 6pm-10pm World Series
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Fortinet Championship
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Derry City v Shamrock Rovers
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Larne v Linfield
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Three & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm New Zealand v Namibia
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Southampton v Leicester City
- SOCCER – LaLiga TV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Alavés
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Nice
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v St Helens
SATURDAY (Sep 16th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1am Luis Alberto Lopez v Joet Gonzalez
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10am Shanghai Masters
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10.30am-5pm – Stage 20 Vuelta a España
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Wolves v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm St Johnstone v Rangers
- RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – Premiership Cup – 1pm Bath v Jersey Reds
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Athletic Bilbao v Cádiz; 3.15pm Valencia v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Mallorca; 8pm Barcelona v Real Betis
- RACING – ITV4, 1.25pm-4pm, Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-5.45pm St Leger Festival
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & ITV4 – World Cup – 2pm Samoa v Chile
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Manchester Utd v Brighton
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 4.45pm Wales v Portugal
- DARTS – ITV4, 5.45pm-10pm; Premier Sports 2, 6pm-10pm World Series
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5pm Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos; 7.30pm Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Inter Milan v AC Milan
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle Utd v Brentford
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bochum v Eintracht Frankfurt
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 7.45pm Cardiff City v Swansea City
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Genoa v Napoli
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm Ireland v Tonga
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Metz
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 8pm-10.30pm Prefontaine Classic
- ATHLETICS – Eurosport 1, 10pm-0.45am Sydney Marathon
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Fortinet Championship
SUNDAY (Sep 17th)
- UFC – TNT Sports 1 from 3am Alexa Grasso v Valentina Shevchenko
- BADMINTON – TNT Sports 4, 7am-12.30pm Hong Kong Open final
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10am Shanghai Masters
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – 5th ODI South Africa v Australia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-5.30pm PGA Championship
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 11.30am Cagliari v Udinese; 2pm Frosinone v Sassuolo; 5pm Fiorentina v Atalanta
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 11.30am Singapore Grand Prix
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, noon-1.30pm – Final stage Tour of Slovakia
- DARTS – ITV4, noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm; Premier Sports 2, Noon-4pm, 6pm-10pm World Series
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – Noon Millwall v Leeds Utd
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 3 – Ligue 1 – Noon Lorient v Monaco; 2pm Strasbourg v Montpellier; 4.05pm Marseille v Toulouse
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Getafe v Osasuna; 3.15pm Villarreal v Almería; 5.30pm Sevilla v Las Palmas; 8pm Real Madrid v Real Sociedad
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-3.30pm – Final stage Women: Tour of Romandie
- RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 2pm South Africa v Romania; 4.45pm Australia v Fiji
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Bournemouth v Chelsea; 4.30pm Everton v Arsenal
- GAA – TG4 from 2.05pm – TBA Club championships
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm FC Heidenheim 1846 v Werder Bremen; 4.30pm SV Darmstadt 98 v M’gladbach
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 4pm-8pm – Final stage Vuelta a España
- NFL – Sky Sports Action – 6pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars; 9.25pm New York Jets @ Dallas Cowboys; 1.20am Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
- GOLF – BBC 2, 6pm-7pm PGA Championship highlights
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm Lyon v Le Havre
- SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Roma v Empoli
- RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 8pm England v Japan
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 8pm-11pm Prefontaine Classic
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Fortinet Championship