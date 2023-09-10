Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Invictus Games

First held in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (both serving and veterans), the sixth Invictus Games are currently taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany. There are 500 competitors from 21 nations, with the sports involved including athletics, rowing, powerlifting, wheelchair basketball, swimming, cycling and wheelchair rugby. – Sep 9th-16th, BBC

St Leger Festival

The four-day Doncaster festival begins on Thursday. The highlight is, of course, the world’s oldest classic, the St Leger, which was run on the Sunday last year due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This year, the Group One, 1¾-mile race (which, along with the 2000 Guineas Stakes and the Derby form the final part of Britain’s Triple Crown) reverts to the usual Saturday slot. – Thursday-Saturday, ITV & Sky Sports

Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

It’s second versus first in the Airtricity League on Friday evening at the Brandywell. The Dublin side are in the driving seat, sitting four points clear at the top of the Premier Division. Both sides have shown strong September form already, Rovers beating Bohemians 3-0, while Derry City hammered bottom side UCD 5-0. With seven matches left for each of the teams before the league concludes in the first week of November, this week’s game may well decide if supporters are set for a nail-biting finish to the season. – Friday, Virgin Media

MONDAY (Sep 11th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.20am Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-4pm, 5.55pm-8.30pm Invictus Games

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Armenia v Croatia ; 7.45pm Portugal v Luxembourg

; 7.45pm SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Latvia v Wales

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Club highlights

RUGBY – RTÉ 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Sep 12th)

NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 1.15am Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7.30am-11am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-3.30pm Invictus Games

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v Australia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 2nd ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 16 Vuelta a España

SOCCER – RTÉ 2 – Euro Under-21 Qualifier – 7.30pm Republic of Ireland v San Marino

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – International – 7.45pm Scotland v England

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Italy v Ukraine

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Sweden v Austria

WEDNESDAY (Sep 13th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-7.40pm Invictus Games

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI England v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 17 Vuelta a España

THURSDAY (Sep 14th)

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10.30am, 12.30pm-4pm Shanghai Masters

SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-8.45pm Invictus Games

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 11.30am-5pm – Stage 18 Vuelta a España

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 3rd ODI Women: England v Sri Lanka

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm; Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-7.45pm St Leger Festival

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm France v Uruguay

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Fortinet Championship

FRIDAY (Sep 15th)

NFL – Sky Sports Action – 1.15am Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10am, 12.30pm-3.30pm Shanghai Masters

SPORTS – BBC Red Button, 7.55am-9pm Invictus Games

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10am – Practice Singapore Grand Prix

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 11.30am – 4th ODI South Africa v Australia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from noon – 4th ODI England v New Zealand

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 1.30pm-5pm – Stage 19 Vuelta a España

RACING – ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm, Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-5.30pm St Leger Festival

DARTS – ITV3, 5.45pm-10pm; Premier Sports 2, 6pm-10pm World Series

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 6pm-2am Fortinet Championship

SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Derry City v Shamrock Rovers

SOCCER – BBC 2 – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Larne v Linfield

RUGBY – Virgin Media Three & ITV4 – World Cup – 8pm New Zealand v Namibia

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Southampton v Leicester City

SOCCER – LaLiga TV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Alavés

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Ligue 1 – 8pm PSG v Nice

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v St Helens

SATURDAY (Sep 16th)

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 1am Luis Alberto Lopez v Joet Gonzalez

SNOOKER – Eurosport 2, 7am-10am Shanghai Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-6pm PGA Championship

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 10.15am – Practice & Qualifying Singapore Grand Prix

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10.30am-5pm – Stage 20 Vuelta a España

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Wolves v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – 12.30pm St Johnstone v Rangers

RUGBY – TNT Sports 2 – Premiership Cup – 1pm Bath v Jersey Reds

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports – La Liga – 1pm Athletic Bilbao v Cádiz ; 3.15pm Valencia v Atlético Madrid ; 5.30pm Celta Vigo v Mallorca ; 8pm Barcelona v Real Betis

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm ; 8pm RACING – ITV4, 1.25pm-4pm, Sky Sports Racing, 1pm-5.45pm St Leger Festival

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & ITV4 – World Cup – 2pm Samoa v Chile

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Manchester Utd v Brighton

RUGBY – Virgin Media One & UTV – World Cup – 4.45pm Wales v Portugal

DARTS – ITV4, 5.45pm-10pm; Premier Sports 2, 6pm-10pm World Series

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5pm Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos ; 7.30pm Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

; 7.30pm SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Serie A – 5pm Inter Milan v AC Milan

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle Utd v Brentford

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bochum v Eintracht Frankfurt

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 7.45pm Cardiff City v Swansea City

SOCCER – TNT Sports 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Genoa v Napoli

RUGBY – RTÉ 2 & UTV – World Cup – 8pm Ireland v Tonga

SOCCER – TNT Sports 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Metz

ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 8pm-10.30pm Prefontaine Classic

ATHLETICS – Eurosport 1, 10pm-0.45am Sydney Marathon

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm-11.45pm Match of the Day

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am Fortinet Championship

SUNDAY (Sep 17th)