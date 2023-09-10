Doyle and Lynch take bronze to boost Ireland’s medal haul to four at World Rowing Championships

Ireland’s Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch took bronze in the final of the men’s double sculls at the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade. Photograph: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

A brilliantly timed effort by Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch in the men’s double sculls has brought Ireland’s medal tally to four at the close of the World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.

A new partnership this season, in one of the headline events, Doyle and Lynch summoned quite startling power and speed to move into third in the last 500m, finishing behind Dutch giants Melvan Twellaar and Stefan Broenink and the legendary Sinkovic brothers, Martin and Valent, from Croatia.

Doyle, the 30-year-old old doctor now based in Cork, is well used to this level of competition, having already competed to Tokyo, and described his return to the boat this season as “redemption”. Along with Lynch, the 25-year-old who recently graduated from Yale University, they are now unquestionably medal prospects in Paris next summer.

As expected the Dutch were in a class of their own, out of sight by halfway and winning in 6:09.19. Then came the Sinkovic brothers in 6:12:44, followed in quick succession by Doyle and Lynch in 6:13.41. The Italian crew were more than two seconds back in fourth.

The Ada Ciganlija regatta course on Sava Lake, in the heart of the Serbian capital, was blessed by perfect conditions for the final session. Hopes of a fifth Irish medal in the women’s double sculls immediately afterwards fell just short, as Alison Bergin and Zoe Hyde were unable to break into top three positions, finishing a close fourth.

Also a new partnership this season, it’s another encouraging result nonetheless. Not helped by an outside lane draw, the Irish were a little out of range while the Romanian crew of Aucuta Bodnar and Simona Radis battled with Lithuania alongside them for long stages before taking the win in 6:46.94. Lithuania held on for silver with the USA taking bronze, in 6:50.45.

The Irish crew finished in 6:52.21, just over two seconds away from bronze, the 21 year-old Bergin clearly improving with every major regatta, and like Hyde can now feel excited about the medal prospects in Paris.

With Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy scoring a hat-trick of World Championships titles in the lightweight double sculls, the men’s pair of Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan defying most expectations to win bronze, and Siobhán McCrohan’s fairytale gold in the women’s lightweight single sculls, the final medal tally of four will no doubt satisfy high-performance director Antonio Maurogiovanni.

Ireland also qualified six boats for Paris; both the men’s and women’s pairs, men’s and women’s double sculls, and men’s and women’s lightweight double sculls.

Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan also qualified the Para-2 mixed double for next year’s Paralympics.