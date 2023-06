Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Next October and November, 10 nations will meet in India for the 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Eight are already known, with the remaining two to be decided over the next three weeks in Zimbabwe. Ireland are one of the 10 competitors in the qualifying tournament, and will need to produce some top-class performances to claim one of the final two berths – particularly with countries such as Sri Lanka and West Indies also in the running. – June 19th-July 9th, Sky Sports

Royal Ascot

From Tuesday to Saturday, a festival which is really a celebration of horse racing, takes place in Berkshire, England. The action gets underway on Tuesday afternoon with three Group One races, while Wednesday includes the Prince of Wales’s Stakes. Thursday is Ladies Day off the track while, on it, flat racing’s elite stayers battle in the Gold Cup. On Friday, the Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth Cup are the highlights, while the £1 million Platinum Jubilee Stakes takes centre stage on Saturday. A feast for racing fans. – Tuesday-Saturday, UTV

Women’s PGA Championship

One of the five majors on the LPGA Tour, there’s good reason for Irish golf fans to tune into this week’s Women’s PGA Championship. Leona Maguire has been performing very strongly this season, including a tied-third position for the 29-year-old Cavan golfer in the Matchplay Championship in Las Vegas in May. Co Antrim’s Stephanie Meadow is also in the 155-player field at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey. – Thursday-Sunday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (June 19th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier Sri Lanka v UAE

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D4 England v Australia

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 1.10pm-5.55pm Birmingham Classic

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.20pm-4.15pm – Stage 3 Women: Tour of Switzerland

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Ukraine v Malta

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Armenia v Latvia ; 7.45pm France v Greece

; 7.45pm CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm Highlights England v Australia

SOCCER – RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Rep of Ireland v Gibraltar

SOCCER – Channel 4 & Virgin Media Two – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm England v N Macedonia

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.40pm-11.20pm N Ireland v Kazakhstan highlights

TUESDAY (June 20th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier Zimbabwe v Netherlands

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 1st Test, D5 England v Australia

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 1.10pm-5.55pm Birmingham Classic

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm; UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.20pm-4.15pm – Stage 4 Women: Tour of Switzerland

CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-8pm – Highlights England v Australia

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Scotland v Georgia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Moldova v Poland

WEDNESDAY (June 21st)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier Ireland v Scotland

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – State of Origin – 11.05am Queensland v NSW

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 1.10pm-5.55pm Birmingham Classic

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm; UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

THURSDAY (June 22nd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier West Indies v Nepal

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – Day 1 – Women’s Ashes England v Australia

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Women’s State Of Origin – 10.45am Queensland v New South Wales

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-5pm BMW International Open

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 1.10pm-5.55pm Birmingham Classic

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm; UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm; Sky Sports Mix, 10pm-midnight Women’s PGA Championship

SOCCER – RTE 2 – Women’s international – 7.30pm Rep of Ireland v Zambia

CRICKET – BBC 2, 7pm-7.45pm – Highlights Women: England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Travelers Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull FC v St Helens

FRIDAY (June 23rd)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier Sri Lanka v Oman

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.15am-noon R&A Amateur Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Day 2 – Women’s Ashes England v Australia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm BMW International Open

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, noon-1.10pm, 5.55pm-7.45pm; BBC 2, 1pm-6pm Cinch Championships

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 1.10pm-5.55pm Birmingham Classic

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm; UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-8pm; Sky Sports Mix, 10pm-midnight Women’s PGA Championship

CRICKET – BBC Four, 7pm-8pm – Highlights Women: England v Australia

GAA – TG4 – 7.30pm All-Ireland MFC Semi-final (TBA)

(TBA) SOCCER – RTE 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Bohs v Shamrock Rovers

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Leeds v Huddersfield

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm Travelers Championship

SATURDAY (June 24th)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Mix from 7.30am – WC Qualifier Zimbabwe v West Indies

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby Final – 8.05am Chiefs v Crusaders

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-noon R&A Amateur Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – Day 3 – Women’s Ashes England v Australia

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 10.30am-12.35pm – Women’s race Spanish Road Champs

TENNIS – BBC Red Button, 10.50am-8pm Birmingham Classic

POOL – Sky Sports Action, noon-4.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm Spanish Open Pool

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm BMW International Open

RUGBY – ITV (TBA) – Under-20 World Cup – 12.30pm England v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 12.55pm-4pm – Women’s race French Road Champs

DARTS – BT Sport 3, 1pm-5pm, 7pm-11pm World Seniors

TENNIS – BBC 1, 1.15pm-5.20pm Cinch Championships

RACING Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-5.30pm; Virgin Media Two, 5.25pm-6.30pm; UTV, 1.30pm-6pm; ITV4, 5.50pm-6.30pm Royal Ascot

GAA – TG4- 2.30pm All-Ireland MFC Semi-final (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY – S4C – Under-20 World Cup – 3pm Wales v New Zealand

GAA – RTE 2 from 3.30pm All-Ireland SHC Quarter-finals (TBA)

(TBA) GOLF – Sky Sports Mix, 4pm-11pm Women’s PGA Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Travelers Championship

SQUASH – BT Sport 4 from 6pm – Cairo World Tour Finals

CRICKET – BBC Four, 7pm-8pm – Highlights Women: England v Australia

UFC – BT Sport 2 from 8pm Josh Emmett v Ilia Topuria

SUNDAY (June 25th)