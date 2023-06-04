Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Nuggets v Heat
The NBA finals began last Friday, with Denver Nuggets hosting Miami Heat at the Ball Arena in Colorado. The best-of-seven format means the new champion will be known somewhere between this Saturday (game four) and the early hours of Monday, June 19th (game seven). While the Heat boost a far more successful NBA record than the Nuggets, Miami are the Cinderella story of this season – if they win, they would be the first eighth seed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy (yes, the former politician and basketball commissioner was the son of Irish immigrants). – Monday, Thursday & Saturday, Sky Sports
Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd
Women’s football is on a high at the moment – and the World Cup is sure to grab our attention (not least because the Republic of Ireland will be competing) in July and August. Before that, however, the domestic league is in full-flight, and at the weekend there’s a top-of-the-table clash between Shamrock Rovers and Peamount United. The Premier Division tie at Tallaght Stadium will have added spice because, after only re-entering the league this season after an absence of nine years, Rovers promptly signed several Peamount players, including star forward Áine O’Gorman. – Saturday, TG4
Manchester City v Inter Milan
The one title which has, so far at least, eluded Manchester City, the English club giants are hot favourites to take their first Champions League trophy at the weekend. However, they will be up against three-time winners Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. City will be appearing in their second European Cup final, having lost to Chelsea in Porto in 2021. Inter have reached the decider for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in Madrid in 2010, when they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0. – Saturday, RTE, BT Sport & LiveScore
MONDAY (June 5th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 2 – 1am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open
- GAA – TG4 from 11.55am Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Finals
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – AL, Premier Division – 6.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga Play-off – 7.45pm Hamburg v VfB Stuttgart
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action
TUESDAY (June 6th)
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine
WEDNESDAY (June 7th)
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 1, 3.15am-1.30pm Singapore Open
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.50pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D1) Australia v India
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 – Europa CL Final – 8pm Fiorentina v West Ham
THURSDAY (June 8th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 3 – 1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 2, 3am-1.30pm Singapore Open
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-6.20pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D2) Australia v India
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open
FRIDAY (June 9th)
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 3, 5am-3.30pm Singapore Open Quarter-finals
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-8.20pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D3) Australia v India
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm – Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open
- ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 8pm-10pm – Paris IAAF Diamond League
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – 7.45pm Airtricity League, Premier Division (TBA)
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Wigan
SATURDAY (June 10th)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 4 – 1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 3, 5am-3.30pm Singapore Open Semi-finals
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-7pm French Open
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D4) Australia v India
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.10pm-2pm – Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Scandinavian Mixed
- GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland MFC Quarter-finals – 1pm Cork v Dublin; 3pm Kerry v Kildare; 3.30pm Derry v Galway; 5.15pm Mayo v Monaghan
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Haydock Park & Beverley
- SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 4.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5pm Warrington v Huddersfield
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-0.30am Canadian Open
- SOCCER – RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore – Champions League Final – 8pm Man City v Inter Milan
- RACING – Virgin Media Two, 9pm-0.30am Belmont Stakes
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game
SUNDAY (June 11th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 1am – New York Josh Taylor v Teofimo Lopez
- UFC – BT Sport from 3am – Vancouver Amanda Nunes v Irene Aldana
- BADMINTON – BT Sport 3, 7am-12.30pm Singapore Open Finals
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D5) Australia v India
- TENNIS – Eurosport, 10.30am-5.45pm French Open
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Scandinavian Mixed
- GAA – RTE 2 – Munster SHC Final – 1.45pm Limerick v Clare; Leinster SHC Final – 4pm Kilkenny v Galway
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11.30pm Canadian Open
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Sunday Game