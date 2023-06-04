Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Nuggets v Heat

The NBA finals began last Friday, with Denver Nuggets hosting Miami Heat at the Ball Arena in Colorado. The best-of-seven format means the new champion will be known somewhere between this Saturday (game four) and the early hours of Monday, June 19th (game seven). While the Heat boost a far more successful NBA record than the Nuggets, Miami are the Cinderella story of this season – if they win, they would be the first eighth seed to lift the Larry O’Brien Trophy (yes, the former politician and basketball commissioner was the son of Irish immigrants). – Monday, Thursday & Saturday, Sky Sports

Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd

Women’s football is on a high at the moment – and the World Cup is sure to grab our attention (not least because the Republic of Ireland will be competing) in July and August. Before that, however, the domestic league is in full-flight, and at the weekend there’s a top-of-the-table clash between Shamrock Rovers and Peamount United. The Premier Division tie at Tallaght Stadium will have added spice because, after only re-entering the league this season after an absence of nine years, Rovers promptly signed several Peamount players, including star forward Áine O’Gorman. – Saturday, TG4

Manchester City v Inter Milan

The one title which has, so far at least, eluded Manchester City, the English club giants are hot favourites to take their first Champions League trophy at the weekend. However, they will be up against three-time winners Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. City will be appearing in their second European Cup final, having lost to Chelsea in Porto in 2021. Inter have reached the decider for the first time since claiming their third European Cup in Madrid in 2010, when they defeated Bayern Munich 2-0. – Saturday, RTE, BT Sport & LiveScore

MONDAY (June 5th)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 2 – 1am Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open

GAA – TG4 from 11.55am Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Finals

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two – AL, Premier Division – 6.45pm St Patrick’s Athletic v Derry City

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga Play-off – 7.45pm Hamburg v VfB Stuttgart

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend action

TUESDAY (June 6th)

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.45pm French Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 3 Criterium du Dauphine

WEDNESDAY (June 7th)

BADMINTON – BT Sport 1, 3.15am-1.30pm Singapore Open

TENNIS – Eurosport, 9.30am-10.50pm French Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D1) Australia v India

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 4 Criterium du Dauphine

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & BT Sport 1 – Europa CL Final – 8pm Fiorentina v West Ham

THURSDAY (June 8th)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 3 – 1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

BADMINTON – BT Sport 2, 3am-1.30pm Singapore Open

TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-6.20pm French Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D2) Australia v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-3.45pm – Stage 5 Criterium du Dauphine

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open

FRIDAY (June 9th)

BADMINTON – BT Sport 3, 5am-3.30pm Singapore Open Quarter-finals

TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-8.20pm French Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D3) Australia v India

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, noon-5pm Scandinavian Mixed

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 2pm-4pm – Stage 6 Criterium du Dauphine

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11pm Canadian Open

ATHLETICS – BBC Three, 8pm-10pm – Paris IAAF Diamond League

SOCCER – RTE 2 – 7.45pm Airtricity League, Premier Division (TBA)

(TBA) RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm St Helens v Wigan

SATURDAY (June 10th)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – NBA Finals, Game 4 – 1.30am Denver Nuggets @ Miami Heat

BADMINTON – BT Sport 3, 5am-3.30pm Singapore Open Semi-finals

TENNIS – Eurosport, 10am-7pm French Open

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10am – WTC Final (D4) Australia v India

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.10pm-2pm – Stage 7 Criterium du Dauphine

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 12.30pm-5pm Scandinavian Mixed

GAA – TG4 YouTube – All-Ireland MFC Quarter-finals – 1pm Cork v Dublin ; 3pm Kerry v Kildare ; 3.30pm Derry v Galway ; 5.15pm Mayo v Monaghan

; 3pm ; 3.30pm ; 5.15pm RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Haydock Park & Beverley

SOCCER – TG4 – Women’s Premier Division – 4.45pm Shamrock Rovers v Peamount Utd

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 5pm Warrington v Huddersfield

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-0.30am Canadian Open

SOCCER – RTE 2, BT Sport 1 & LiveScore – Champions League Final – 8pm Man City v Inter Milan

RACING – Virgin Media Two, 9pm-0.30am Belmont Stakes

GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm The Saturday Game

SUNDAY (June 11th)