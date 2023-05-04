Limerick suffer big blow as Seán Finn ruled out of championship with cruciate injury

Limerick's Seán Finn has been ruled out for the rest of the hurling championship with a cruciate injury. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Limerick’s corner back Seán Finn has been ruled out of the rest of the hurling championship with a cruciate injury, sustained in the epic Munster contest with Clare last Saturday.

A statement from the county on Thursday confirmed the news.

“The Limerick senior hurling management wish to confirm this evening that Seán Finn suffered an ACL injury on Saturday evening last that will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

“We wish Seán the very best in his recovery, and assure him of our fullest support and expertise on that journey.”

This comes as a dreadful blow to the player but also to the champions for whom Finn has been a stellar performer in the four All-Irelands won to date. A four-time All Star, he has been the top corner back in the game over the past five years.

It is his second ACL injury, as he also sustained one in 2016. There is better news of twice Hurler of the Year Cian Lynch, who also had to be replaced in the Clare match because of a hamstring strain but is now expected to be available for Limerick’s next match, against Tipperary, on Sunday fortnight.