Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin

A heavyweight bout, though not with two men at the top of their game. England’s Joshua is a former world heavyweight champion - having held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles. But he has lost three of his last five fights, and desperately needs a few comprehensive victories in order to have his name mentioned in the same sentence as Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury again. Franklin has just one blot on his copy – after 21 professional wins, the American was beaten by Dillian Whyte in London last November. No wonder the fight is being billed as “New Dawn”. - Saturday, DAZN

Leinster v Ulster

This, really, should be a mismatch, but the Champions Cup clash is still sure to be an enthralling encounter. Leinster will be packed with Ireland internationals fresh from the Six Nations. Ulster have a few of their own, of course, and several more that have a point to prove. Still, anything other than a home win would be a sensational result. - Saturday, RTE & BT Sport

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

There is something happening in the Bundesliga. The best attended soccer league in the world has been dominated by one club for many years – in fact, Bayern Munich are currently in the hunt for their 11th league title in a row. But . . . in their way stands Borussia Dortmund, currently a point clear at the top of the table. It’s Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller for the home side versus Marco Reus and Mats Hummels for the visitors. The two sides meet in “Der Klassiker” in Munich. - Saturday, Sky Sports

MONDAY (Mar 27th)

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm – 3rd T20 Afghanistan v Pakistan

SOCCER – RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v France

SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Poland v Albania

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 7.30pm Rangers v Celtic

GAA – TG4, 8pm–9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY – RTE 2, 11.20pm–0.20am Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 28th)

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 2, 1pm–5pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30pm – 3rd T20 South Africa v West Indies

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Norway

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Scotland v Spain

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & S4C – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Wales v Latvia

SOCCER – BBC Three – Under–21 Friendly – 7.45pm England v Croatia

WEDNESDAY (Mar 29th)

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – 1am Argentina v Curacao

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm–5pm – Men’s race Across Flanders

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter–finals – 5.45pm Barcelona (1) v Roma (0); 8pm Arsenal (0) v Bayern Munich (1)

THURSDAY (Mar 30th)

NBA – BBC 1 – 0.30am Mavericks @ 76ers

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter–finals – 5.45pm VfL Wolfsburg (1) v PSG (0) ; 8pm Chelsea (1) v Lyon (0)

; 8pm DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm–10.45pm – Berlin Premier League

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–6.30pm, 8.30pm–midnight Texas Open

FRIDAY (Mar 31st)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Celtics @ Bucks ; 3am Pelicans @ Nuggets

; 3am F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2am – Practice Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 7.05am Moana Pasifika v Highlanders ; 9.35am Reds v Crusaders

; 9.35am CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am – 1st ODI South Africa v Netherlands

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm; Premier Sports 2, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–midnight Texas Open

SOCCER – RTE 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Derry City

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Mallorca v Osasuna

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Montpellier

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Burnley v Sunderland

RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm Leicester v Edinburgh

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Bristol v Clermont Auvergne

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

SATURDAY (Apr 1st)

F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2.15am – Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 7.05am Chiefs v Blues ; 9.35am Brumbies v Waratahs

; 9.35am SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 11.30am Brighton and Hove v Manchester Utd

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Manchester City v Liverpool

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Preston NE v Blackpool

RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Champions Cup – 12.30pm Sharks v Munster ; 3pm Stormers v Harlequins ; 5.30pm La Rochelle v Gloucester

; 3pm ; 5.30pm RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 – Super League – 1pm Warrington v Hull FC

SNOOKER – Premier Sports 2, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Girona v Espanyol ; 3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Getafe ; 5.30pm Cádiz v Sevilla

; 3.15pm ; 5.30pm HORSE RACING – UTV, 1.30pm–4pm Doncaster

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–5pm, 8.30pm–midnight Texas Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.30pm – Men’s race GP Miguel Indurain

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Leeds Utd

RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media One – Women’s Six Nations – 3.15pm Ireland v France

GAA – TG4 – TBA Football League Division Four Final ; TBA Football League Division Three Final

; TBA SOCCER – BT Sport 5 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Inter Milan v Fiorentina

RUGBY – RTE 2 & BT Sport 4 – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Leinster v Ulster

RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 5.30pm Glasgow v Dragons

SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Chelsea v Aston Villa

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

RUGBY – BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 5.30pm Scotland v Wales

BOXING – DAZN from 7pm – London Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Verona

RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Cardiff v Sale

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Elche v Barcelona

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm–11.45pm Match of the Day

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm–2am – LPGA LA Open

SUNDAY (Apr 2nd)