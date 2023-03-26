Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin
A heavyweight bout, though not with two men at the top of their game. England’s Joshua is a former world heavyweight champion - having held the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles. But he has lost three of his last five fights, and desperately needs a few comprehensive victories in order to have his name mentioned in the same sentence as Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury again. Franklin has just one blot on his copy – after 21 professional wins, the American was beaten by Dillian Whyte in London last November. No wonder the fight is being billed as “New Dawn”. - Saturday, DAZN
Leinster v Ulster
This, really, should be a mismatch, but the Champions Cup clash is still sure to be an enthralling encounter. Leinster will be packed with Ireland internationals fresh from the Six Nations. Ulster have a few of their own, of course, and several more that have a point to prove. Still, anything other than a home win would be a sensational result. - Saturday, RTE & BT Sport
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
There is something happening in the Bundesliga. The best attended soccer league in the world has been dominated by one club for many years – in fact, Bayern Munich are currently in the hunt for their 11th league title in a row. But . . . in their way stands Borussia Dortmund, currently a point clear at the top of the table. It’s Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller for the home side versus Marco Reus and Mats Hummels for the visitors. The two sides meet in “Der Klassiker” in Munich. - Saturday, Sky Sports
MONDAY (Mar 27th)
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 4.45pm – 3rd T20 Afghanistan v Pakistan
- SOCCER – RTE 2 & Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Republic of Ireland v France
- SOCCER – Virgin Media Two & Premier Sports 2 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Poland v Albania
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Women’s Premier League – 7.30pm Rangers v Celtic
- GAA – TG4, 8pm–9pm Weekend highlights
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 11.20pm–0.20am Against the Head
TUESDAY (Mar 28th)
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 2, 1pm–5pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 4.30pm – 3rd T20 South Africa v West Indies
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 5pm Georgia v Norway
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Scotland v Spain
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 & S4C – Euro Qualifier – 7.45pm Wales v Latvia
- SOCCER – BBC Three – Under–21 Friendly – 7.45pm England v Croatia
WEDNESDAY (Mar 29th)
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – 1am Argentina v Curacao
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- CYCLING Eurosport 1, 1.15pm–5pm – Men’s race Across Flanders
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter–finals – 5.45pm Barcelona (1) v Roma (0); 8pm Arsenal (0) v Bayern Munich (1)
THURSDAY (Mar 30th)
- NBA – BBC 1 – 0.30am Mavericks @ 76ers
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- SOCCER – DAZN – Women’s Champions League Quarter–finals – 5.45pm VfL Wolfsburg (1) v PSG (0); 8pm Chelsea (1) v Lyon (0)
- DARTS – Sky Sports Action, 7pm–10.45pm – Berlin Premier League
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–6.30pm, 8.30pm–midnight Texas Open
FRIDAY (Mar 31st)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Celtics @ Bucks; 3am Pelicans @ Nuggets
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2am – Practice Australian Grand Prix
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 7.05am Moana Pasifika v Highlanders; 9.35am Reds v Crusaders
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 11.30am – 1st ODI South Africa v Netherlands
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 1, 1pm–5pm; Premier Sports 2, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–midnight Texas Open
- SOCCER – RTE 2 – Airtricity League, Premier Division – 7.45pm Shelbourne v Derry City
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Mallorca v Osasuna
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Marseille v Montpellier
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 8pm Burnley v Sunderland
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 8pm Leicester v Edinburgh
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Bristol v Clermont Auvergne
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
SATURDAY (Apr 1st)
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 2.15am – Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 7.05am Chiefs v Blues; 9.35am Brumbies v Waratahs
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – Women’s Super League – 11.30am Brighton and Hove v Manchester Utd
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Manchester City v Liverpool
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Preston NE v Blackpool
- RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Champions Cup – 12.30pm Sharks v Munster; 3pm Stormers v Harlequins; 5.30pm La Rochelle v Gloucester
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Channel 4 – Super League – 1pm Warrington v Hull FC
- SNOOKER – Premier Sports 2, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10.15pm Tour Championship
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 1pm Girona v Espanyol; 3.15pm Athletic Bilbao v Getafe; 5.30pm Cádiz v Sevilla
- HORSE RACING – UTV, 1.30pm–4pm Doncaster
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm–5pm, 8.30pm–midnight Texas Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 2.30pm–4.30pm – Men’s race GP Miguel Indurain
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Premier League – 3pm Arsenal v Leeds Utd
- RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media One – Women’s Six Nations – 3.15pm Ireland v France
- GAA – TG4 – TBA Football League Division Four Final; TBA Football League Division Three Final
- SOCCER – BT Sport 5 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Inter Milan v Fiorentina
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & BT Sport 4 – Champions Cup – 5.30pm Leinster v Ulster
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 1 – Challenge Cup – 5.30pm Glasgow v Dragons
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Premier League – 5.30pm Chelsea v Aston Villa
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
- RUGBY – BBC 2 – Women’s Six Nations – 5.30pm Scotland v Wales
- BOXING – DAZN from 7pm – London Anthony Joshua v Jermaine Franklin
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Juventus v Verona
- RUGBY – BT Sport 3 – Challenge Cup – 8pm Cardiff v Sale
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Elche v Barcelona
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.20pm–11.45pm Match of the Day
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm–2am – LPGA LA Open
SUNDAY (Apr 2nd)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Mavericks @ Heat
- CRICKET – BT Sport 1 from 1.30am – 1st T20 New Zealand v Sri Lanka
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action from 2am – Tulsa Robeisy Ramirez v Isaac Dogboe
- F1 – Sky Sports F1 from 4.30am – Melbourne Australian Grand Prix
- RUGBY – Sky Sports Action – Super Rugby – 4.35am Hurricanes v Western Force
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am – 2nd ODI South Africa v Netherlands
- CYCLING – Eurosport 1, 9.30am–5.30pm – Men’s & women’s races Tour of Flanders
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Serie A – 11.30am Bologna v Udinese; 2pm Monza v Lazio; 5pm Roma v Sampdoria
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon Ross County v Celtic
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Arsenal v Manchester City
- RUGBY – UTV & BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 12.30pm Exeter v Montpellier
- SNOOKER Premier Sports 2, 1pm–5pm, 7.30pm–11pm; ITV4, 12.45pm–4.15pm, 6.45pm–10pm Tour Championship
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm–6pm – Augusta Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Celta Vigo v Almería; 3.15pm Real Madrid v Real Valladolid; 5.30pm Villarreal v Real Sociedad; 8pm Atlético Madrid v Real Betis
- GAA – TG4 – TBA Football League Division Two Final; TBA Football League Division One Final
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm West Ham Utd v Southampton; 4.30pm Newcastle Utd v Manchester Utd
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Köln v Borussia Mönchengladbach; 4.30pm Werder Bremen v 1899 Hoffenheim
- RUGBY – BT Sport 1 – Champions Cup – 3pm Saracens v Ospreys
- RUGBY – BBC 2 & Virgin Media Two – Women’s 6N – 3pm England v Italy
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – PJ’s Trophy Final – 3pm Bolton v Plymouth Argyle
- MOTOGP – BT Sport 2 from 5.30pm GP of Argentina
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 6pm Raptors @ Hornets; 8.30pm Grizzlies @ Bulls
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm Aston Villa v Chelsea
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Napoli v AC Milan
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 7.45pm PSG v Lyon
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two, 8pm–9pm Women’s Six Nations highlights
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm–11pm League Sunday
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm–11.30pm Match of the Day 2
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm–2am – LPGA LA Open