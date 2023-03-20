Angling Notes: Charter skippers invited to take part in this year’s Atlantic bluefin tuna survey

Anglers in Ireland will once again have the opportunity to catch and release bluefin tuna in 2023 through the continuation of the highly successful Atlantic Bluefin Tuna Chart catch, tag and release programme.

Over 1,500 of the largest tuna in the world have been tagged and released through the programme in the past four years.

Experienced charter skippers are now invited to take part in this year’s Atlantic bluefin tuna scientific survey programme.

In 2023, a maximum of 25 authorisations may be granted to charter vessel skippers around the Irish coast. This fishery will open on 1st July and close on th November 12th, 2023.

The programme is a data collection initiative between Inland Fisheries Ireland and Marine Institute in partnership with Sea Fisheries Protection Authority; Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

All data is collated by the partnership for reporting to the International Commission for Conservation of Atlantic Tuna.

The programme also presents an economic opportunity for a sustainable catch and release angling fishery, currently valued at about €1 million annually for professional skippers and rural coastal communities.

All tuna are carefully managed alongside the charter vessel and released alive. The largest tuna tagged to date weighed an estimated 372kg!

Skippers are required to collect data on bluefin trips and their recording expertise is an important part of the survey. They are also required to provide high specification rods, reels and line to ensure each tuna is brought alongside the vessel to be measured and tagged prior to release.

Unauthorised vessels found to be targeting bluefin tuna are liable to prosecution.

Charter skippers are being invited to apply to the 2023 programme between March 21st and April 4th April 2023, by filling out an application form at: www.fisheriesireland.ie/bluefin.

Online lottery for coveted brown tags

Salmon anglers who wish to keep wild salmon from the Lower River Lee in Cork are reminded that ‘brown tag’ regulations came into force from February 1st, 2023. Those anglers who prefer to ‘harvest’ a wild salmon must attach a brown tag and the standard blue tag to the fish.

A total of 180 brown tags are available to anglers with a 2023 rod licence through a series of online lotteries. Up to a quarter can be issued at one time, therefore, 45 were selected on January 27th and 45 more will be drawn this Wednesday (March 22nd) with a deadline to enter of March 2oth before 5pm.

Tags are issued to successful applicants by post and no personal information will be shared.

Those interested in entering the draw need to email their request by return to: CorkLeeBrownTag@fisheriesireland.ie. Within this email, anglers must provide their name, address, telephone number and quote their 2023 salmon licence number.

The brown tag regulations will remain in place until midnight September 30th, 2023.

Further details are available at www.fisheriesireland.ie or Macroom office (026) 41221.

Lough Sheelin stalwart John Murphy RIP

Thomas Lynch, secretary of Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association (LSTPA), informs us of the death of John Murphy, formerly of Crover, Co Cavan. “John was a longstanding member of LSTPA and served on the committee up until recently and lived on the shores of Lough Sheelin.

The late John Murphy with his winning catch at the national championships on Lough Sheelin in the early 1990s

“He was a great angler who taught lots of people how to fish (including myself) and had a great love for Sheelin and Lough Conn.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.