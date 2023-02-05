Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) Women’s T20 World Cup

The eighth edition of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa from February 10th to 26th. Ten countries qualified for the finals tournament - including Ireland. The action gets underway on Friday with hosts South Africa meeting Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Ireland play for the first time on Monday (February 13th) when they take on England in Paarl. – From Friday, Sky Sports

2) Ireland v France

The two pre-tournament favourites for the 2023 Six Nations championship meet in Dublin at the weekend. Both sides know that victory at the Aviva will go a long way to deciding if France retain the championship crown or Ireland gain the title for the first time since 2018. Nothing is decided after two rounds, of course, but there’s also the added bonus that these two could well meet again in the knockout stages of the World Cup later this year - and so they will want to lay down an early marker. - Saturday, RTE 2 & UTV

3) Super Bowl LVII

The American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on the National Football Conference (NFC) champions Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kick-off is 4.30pm local time, which is 11.30pm in Ireland. The game will be watched by those who love American football, people who have a passing interest in the sport, and many who couldn’t care less but will stay up late to watch Rihanna perform during half-time (that will be after 1am if you are interested). – Sunday, Sky Sports & UTV

MONDAY (Feb 6th)

GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 1.15pm Meath v Galway ; 3pm Cork v Dublin

; 3pm SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Lazio ; 7.45pm Monza v Sampdoria

; 7.45pm SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Almería

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Blackburn v Wigan

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA - TG4, 8.15pm-9.15pm League highlights

TUESDAY (Feb 7th)

SOCCER – LiveScore - World Club Cup Semi-final - 7pm Flamengo v Al-Hilal

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – FA Cup - 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Wrexham

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Salernitana v Juventus

WEDNESDAY (Feb 8th)

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-7pm European Track Championships

SOCCER – LiveScore - World Club Cup Semi-final -7pm Al Ahly v Real Madrid

SOCCER - BBC 1 – FA Cup - 7.45pm Sunderland v Fulham

THURSDAY (Feb 9th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Singapore Classic

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 1 Women’s UAE Tour

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships

DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Phoenix Open

FRIDAY (Feb 10th)

NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Bulls @ Nets ; 3am Bucks @ Lakers

; 3am GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Singapore Classic

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 2 Women’s UAE Tour

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Phoenix Open

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 World Cup - 5pm South Africa v Sri Lanka

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.15pm European Track Championships

RUGBY - BBC Red Button – U20 - 7pm England v Italy

RUGBY - BBC Red Button & S4C – U20 - 7.15pm Scotland v Wales

SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Schalke v Wolfsburg

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm AC Milan v Torino

RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - Premiership Cup Semi-final - 7.45pm London Irish v Northampton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v Girona

RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC Red Button – U20 - 8pm Ireland v France

SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Nice v Ajaccio

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Birmingham City v West Brom

SATURDAY (Feb 11th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am Singapore Classic

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 11.05am-12.30pm - Stage 3 Women’s UAE Tour

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm West Ham Utd v Chelsea

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League - 12.30pm Manchester City v Arsenal

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm West Indies v England ; 5pm Australia v New Zealand

; 5pm HORSE RACING - ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm; Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV – Six Nations - 2.15pm Ireland v France

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Arsenal v Brentford

CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3.15pm-5pm Tour of Murcia

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 3.15pm Almería v Real Betis ; 5.30pm Sevilla v Mallorca

; 5.30pm SOCCER – LiveScore - 3.30pm World Club Cup Final

RUGBY - Virgin Media One & BBC 1 – Six Nations - 4.45pm Scotland v Wales

CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11.30pm Phoenix Open

GAA - TG4 - Hurling League - 5pm Laois v Waterford

SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 5pm Lecce v Roma

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Cup - 5.30pm Celtic v St Mirren

SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Leipzig v Union Berlin

GAA - RTE 2 - Hurling League - 7pm Limerick v Clare

SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Lazio v Atalanta

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao

BOXING - Sky Sports Arena from 8pm Adam Azim v Santos Reyes

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day

NBA - Sky Sports Mix - 11pm 76ers @ Nets

SUNDAY (Feb 12th)