Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

1) Women’s T20 World Cup
The eighth edition of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa from February 10th to 26th. Ten countries qualified for the finals tournament - including Ireland. The action gets underway on Friday with hosts South Africa meeting Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Ireland play for the first time on Monday (February 13th) when they take on England in Paarl. – From Friday, Sky Sports
2) Ireland v France
The two pre-tournament favourites for the 2023 Six Nations championship meet in Dublin at the weekend. Both sides know that victory at the Aviva will go a long way to deciding if France retain the championship crown or Ireland gain the title for the first time since 2018. Nothing is decided after two rounds, of course, but there’s also the added bonus that these two could well meet again in the knockout stages of the World Cup later this year - and so they will want to lay down an early marker. - Saturday, RTE 2 & UTV
3) Super Bowl LVII
The American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs will take on the National Football Conference (NFC) champions Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kick-off is 4.30pm local time, which is 11.30pm in Ireland. The game will be watched by those who love American football, people who have a passing interest in the sport, and many who couldn’t care less but will stay up late to watch Rihanna perform during half-time (that will be after 1am if you are interested). – Sunday, Sky Sports & UTV
MONDAY (Feb 6th)
- GAA - TG4 - Women’s Football League - 1.15pm Meath v Galway; 3pm Cork v Dublin
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 5.30pm Hellas Verona v Lazio; 7.45pm Monza v Sampdoria
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Rayo Vallecano v Almería
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Blackburn v Wigan
- RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA - TG4, 8.15pm-9.15pm League highlights
TUESDAY (Feb 7th)
- SOCCER – LiveScore - World Club Cup Semi-final - 7pm Flamengo v Al-Hilal
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – FA Cup - 7.45pm Sheffield Utd v Wrexham
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Salernitana v Juventus
WEDNESDAY (Feb 8th)
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-7pm European Track Championships
- SOCCER – LiveScore - World Club Cup Semi-final -7pm Al Ahly v Real Madrid
- SOCCER - BBC 1 – FA Cup - 7.45pm Sunderland v Fulham
THURSDAY (Feb 9th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Singapore Classic
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 1 Women’s UAE Tour
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships
- DARTS - Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Phoenix Open
FRIDAY (Feb 10th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 0.30am Bulls @ Nets; 3am Bucks @ Lakers
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5.30am-10.30am Singapore Classic
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Stage 2 Women’s UAE Tour
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-midnight Phoenix Open
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 World Cup - 5pm South Africa v Sri Lanka
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.15pm European Track Championships
- RUGBY - BBC Red Button – U20 - 7pm England v Italy
- RUGBY - BBC Red Button & S4C – U20 - 7.15pm Scotland v Wales
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 7.30pm Schalke v Wolfsburg
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm AC Milan v Torino
- RUGBY - BT Sport 3 - Premiership Cup Semi-final - 7.45pm London Irish v Northampton
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Cádiz v Girona
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & BBC Red Button – U20 - 8pm Ireland v France
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - 8pm Nice v Ajaccio
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Birmingham City v West Brom
SATURDAY (Feb 11th)
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am Singapore Classic
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 11.05am-12.30pm - Stage 3 Women’s UAE Tour
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Premier League - 12.30pm West Ham Utd v Chelsea
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League - 12.30pm Manchester City v Arsenal
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm West Indies v England; 5pm Australia v New Zealand
- HORSE RACING - ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm; Virgin Media one, 1.30pm-4pm Newbury
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV – Six Nations - 2.15pm Ireland v France
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Premier League - 3pm Arsenal v Brentford
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 3.15pm-5pm Tour of Murcia
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 3.15pm Almería v Real Betis; 5.30pm Sevilla v Mallorca
- SOCCER – LiveScore - 3.30pm World Club Cup Final
- RUGBY - Virgin Media One & BBC 1 – Six Nations - 4.45pm Scotland v Wales
- CYCLING - Eurosport 1, 5pm-8.30pm European Track Championships
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5pm-11.30pm Phoenix Open
- GAA - TG4 - Hurling League - 5pm Laois v Waterford
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Serie A - 5pm Lecce v Roma
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Cup - 5.30pm Celtic v St Mirren
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Newcastle Utd
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Leipzig v Union Berlin
- GAA - RTE 2 - Hurling League - 7pm Limerick v Clare
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 – Serie A - 7.45pm Lazio v Atalanta
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga - 8pm Valencia v Athletic Bilbao
- BOXING - Sky Sports Arena from 8pm Adam Azim v Santos Reyes
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.55pm Match of the Day
- NBA - Sky Sports Mix - 11pm 76ers @ Nets
SUNDAY (Feb 12th)
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 1.30am Lakers @ Warriors
- UFC - BT Sport 1 from 3am Islam Makhachev v Alexander Volkanovski
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 5am-9.30am Singapore Classic
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 10.50am-12.30pm - Final stage Women’s UAE Tour
- SOCCER - BT Sport 1 - Serie A - 11.30am Udinese v Sassuolo; 2pm Bologna v Monza; 5pm Juventus v Fiorentina; 7.45pm Napoli v Cremonese
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - Noon Tottenham v Manchester Utd
- SOCCER - BT Sport 4 – Ligue 1 - Noon Toulouse v Rennes
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 1pm-2.30pm Figueira Champions Classic
- CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket - Women’s T20 World Cup - 1pm India v Pakistan; 5pm Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 1pm Getafe v Rayo Vallecano
- GAA - TG4 - Hurling League - 1.30pm Kilkenny v Tipperary; 3.30pm Dublin v Antrim; Deferred Galway v Cork
- SOCCER - Sky Sports PL - Premier League - 2pm Leeds Utd v Manchester Utd; 4.30pm Manchester City v Aston Villa
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 2.30pm-4.15pm Clasica de Almeria
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Mix – Bundesliga - 2.30pm Hertha Berlin v Borussia Mönchengladbach
- RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV – Six Nations - 3pm England v Italy
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga - 3.15pm Celta Vigo v Atlético Madrid; 5.30pm Real Valladolid v Osasuna
- SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 – Scottish Cup - 4pm Rangers v Partick Thistle
- SOCCER - BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 - 4.05pm Nantes v Lorient; 7.45pm Lyon v Lens
- CYCLING - Eurosport 2, 4.15pm-5.30pm European Track Championships
- SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 4.30pm Cologne v Eintracht Frankfurt
- GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Phoenix Open
- NBA - Sky Sports Arena - 7pm Grizzlies @ Celtics
- SOCCER - LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga - 8pm Villarreal v Barcelona
- NFL - Sky Sports NFL, Showcase & UTV - Super Bowl - 11.30pm Kansas City Chiefs @ Philadelphia Eagles
- GAA - RTE 2, 9.30pm-11pm League Sunday
- SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-11.30pm Match of the Day 2