Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

World Pool Championship

The first five days of February sees the best pool players in the world in Kielce, Poland. American Shane Van Boening is the defending champion and will be among the favourites in a 128-strong field taken from the Live Nineball World Rankings. There’s €300,000 up for grabs this week, with €55,000 going to the winner. – Wednesday-Sunday, Sky Sports

Hurling League

The six-division, 35-team (32 counties, plus London, Lancashire and Warwickshire) hurling league returns for another season with the first round taking place at the weekend. The action begins on Saturday evening with Galway travelling to Wexford. The tie of the weekend, though, is surely the meeting of Cork and Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night. – Saturday & Sunday, TG4 & RTE

Six Nations

It’s back. The top annual rugby tournament outside of the World Cup begins on Saturday afternoon with reigning Triple Crown holders Ireland visiting Cardiff. Later the same day, England host Scotland for the Calcutta Cup while, on Sunday, Italy kick-off their campaign at home to tournament favourites France. – Saturday & Sunday, RTE, BBC, Virgin Media & UTV

MONDAY (Jan 30th)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Saudi Arabia

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.45pm – T20 Women: West Indies v India

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Glentoran v Crusaders

SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7.45pm Derby v West Ham

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Udinese v Hellas Verona

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano

RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights

TUESDAY (Jan 31st)

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Saudi Arabia

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Luton v Cardiff

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Newcastle v Southampton

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Inter v Atalanta

WEDNESDAY (Feb 1st)

CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v England

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-10pm World Championships

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Saudi Arabia

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Valencia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 5pm Fiorentina v Torino

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Nantes v Marseille ; 8pm Montpellier v PSG

; 8pm SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Nice

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Monaco v Auxerre

SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Real Betis v Barcelona

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Man Utd v Nottingham Forest

THURSDAY (Feb 2nd)

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Ras al Khaimah Championship

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-4pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm-10pm World Championships

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Saudi Arabia

GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Valencia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am

DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League (Belfast)

(Belfast) SOCCER – ITV4, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Real Madrid v Valencia

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Juventus v Lazio

FRIDAY (Feb 3rd)

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Grizzlies @ Cavaliers ; 3am Clippers @ Bucks

; 3am GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Ras al Khaimah Championship

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-9.30pm World Championships

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-1.30pm – Final stage Tour of Saudi Arabia

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Valencia

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5pm Sharks v Stormers

RUGBY – BBC Red Button – Under-20 – 7pm England v Scotland

RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & BBC Red Button – Under-20 – 7pm Wales v Ireland

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Fulham

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Coventry

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Cádiz

SATURDAY (Feb 4th)

BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 2am Emanuel Navarrete v Liam Wilson

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm Ras al Khaimah Championship

POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-4pm, 5.30pm-10pm World Championships

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 11.30am Leicester v Man City

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Everton v Arsenal

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Norwich v Burnley

SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 12.30pm Rotherham v Sheffield Utd

SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10.30pm German Masters

HORSE RACING – RTE 2, 1pm-4.15pm Leopardstown

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open

SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Espanyol v Osasuna ; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Getafe

; 5.30pm HORSE RACING – UTV, 1pm-4pm Sandown Park

RUGBY – BBC 1 & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 2.15pm Wales v Ireland

CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.15pm-4.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Valencia

RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 4pm La Rochelle v Lyon ; 8.05pm Montpellier v Toulon

; 8.05pm GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am

RUGBY – RTE 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Scotland

GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 5pm Wexford v Galway

SOCCER – BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Roma v Empoli

SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke 04

SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle v West Ham

SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Troyes v Lyon ; 8pm Rennes v Lille

; 8pm GAA – RTE 2 – Hurling League – 7.30pm Cork v Limerick

SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Sassuolo v Atalanta

SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day

NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 11pm Wizards @ Nets; 1.30am Mavericks @ Warriors

SUNDAY (Feb 5th)