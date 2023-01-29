Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

World Pool Championship
The first five days of February sees the best pool players in the world in Kielce, Poland. American Shane Van Boening is the defending champion and will be among the favourites in a 128-strong field taken from the Live Nineball World Rankings. There’s €300,000 up for grabs this week, with €55,000 going to the winner. – Wednesday-Sunday, Sky Sports
Hurling League
The six-division, 35-team (32 counties, plus London, Lancashire and Warwickshire) hurling league returns for another season with the first round taking place at the weekend. The action begins on Saturday evening with Galway travelling to Wexford. The tie of the weekend, though, is surely the meeting of Cork and Limerick in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday night. – Saturday & Sunday, TG4 & RTE
Six Nations
It’s back. The top annual rugby tournament outside of the World Cup begins on Saturday afternoon with reigning Triple Crown holders Ireland visiting Cardiff. Later the same day, England host Scotland for the Calcutta Cup while, on Sunday, Italy kick-off their campaign at home to tournament favourites France. – Saturday & Sunday, RTE, BBC, Virgin Media & UTV
MONDAY (Jan 30th)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 12.45pm – T20 Women: West Indies v India
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Irish Premiership – 7.45pm Glentoran v Crusaders
- SOCCER – ITV4 – FA Cup, 4th Round – 7.45pm Derby v West Ham
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Udinese v Hellas Verona
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 8pm Villarreal v Rayo Vallecano
- RUGBY – RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm League highlights
TUESDAY (Jan 31st)
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 7.45pm Luton v Cardiff
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Newcastle v Southampton
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Inter v Atalanta
WEDNESDAY (Feb 1st)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am – 3rd ODI South Africa v England
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm, 5pm-10pm World Championships
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 1 Tour of Valencia
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – German Cup – 7.45pm Mainz 05 v Bayern Munich
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Coppa Italia – 5pm Fiorentina v Torino
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Nantes v Marseille; 8pm Montpellier v PSG
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Lens v Nice
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – 8pm Monaco v Auxerre
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Real Betis v Barcelona
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – League Cup Semi-final – 8pm Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
THURSDAY (Feb 2nd)
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Ras al Khaimah Championship
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 9am-noon, 2pm-5pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-4pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5.30pm-10pm World Championships
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 11.30am-1.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Saudi Arabia
- GOLF Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 2 Tour of Valencia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- DARTS – Sky Sports Arena, 7pm-10.30pm Premier League (Belfast)
- SOCCER – ITV4, Premier Sports 1 & LaLigaTV – La Liga – 8pm Real Madrid v Valencia
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Coppa Italia – 8pm Juventus v Lazio
FRIDAY (Feb 3rd)
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 0.30am Grizzlies @ Cavaliers; 3am Clippers @ Bucks
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1.30pm Ras al Khaimah Championship
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-3.30pm; Sky Sports Mix, 5pm-9.30pm World Championships
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 12.30pm-1.30pm – Final stage Tour of Saudi Arabia
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1.30pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3pm-4.30pm – Stage 3 Tour of Valencia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-11pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – URC – 5pm Sharks v Stormers
- RUGBY – BBC Red Button – Under-20 – 7pm England v Scotland
- RUGBY – Virgin Media Two & BBC Red Button – Under-20 – 7pm Wales v Ireland
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 7.30pm Augsburg v Bayer Leverkusen
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 8pm Chelsea v Fulham
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 8pm West Brom v Coventry
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 2 – La Liga – 8pm Athletic Bilbao v Cádiz
SATURDAY (Feb 4th)
- BOXING – Sky Sports Arena from 2am Emanuel Navarrete v Liam Wilson
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm Ras al Khaimah Championship
- POOL – Sky Sports Arena, 11am-4pm, 5.30pm-10pm World Championships
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football & Showcase – Women’s Super League – 11.30am Leicester v Man City
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Premier League – 12.30pm Everton v Arsenal
- SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Championship – 12.30pm Norwich v Burnley
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football Red Button – Championship – 12.30pm Rotherham v Sheffield Utd
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10.30pm German Masters
- HORSE RACING – RTE 2, 1pm-4.15pm Leopardstown
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-3.30pm Kenya Ladies Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Espanyol v Osasuna; 5.30pm Atlético Madrid v Getafe
- HORSE RACING – UTV, 1pm-4pm Sandown Park
- RUGBY – BBC 1 & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 2.15pm Wales v Ireland
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.15pm-4.30pm – Stage 4 Tour of Valencia
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 4pm La Rochelle v Lyon; 8.05pm Montpellier v Toulon
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 4.30pm-midnight Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- RUGBY – RTE 2 & UTV – Six Nations – 4.45pm England v Scotland
- GAA – TG4 – Hurling League – 5pm Wexford v Galway
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 from 5.15pm – Serie A – Joined Roma v Empoli
- SOCCER Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 5.30pm Borussia Mönchengladbach v Schalke 04
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 5.30pm Newcastle v West Ham
- SOCCER – BT Sport 3 – Ligue 1 – 6pm Troyes v Lyon; 8pm Rennes v Lille
- GAA – RTE 2 – Hurling League – 7.30pm Cork v Limerick
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 7.45pm Sassuolo v Atalanta
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.30pm-midnight Match of the Day
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 11pm Wizards @ Nets; 1.30am Mavericks @ Warriors
SUNDAY (Feb 5th)
- UFC – BT Sport 1 from 6am Derrick Lewis v Serghei Spivac
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 8.30am-1pm Ras al Khaimah Championship
- POOL – Sky Sports Mix, 11am-3.30pm, 5.30pm-8.30pm World Championships
- SOCCER – BT Sport 1 – Serie A – 11.30am Spezia v Napoli; 2pm Torino v Udinese; 5pm Fiorentina v Bologna; 7.45pm Inter Milan v AC Milan
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premiership – Noon St Johnstone v Celtic
- SOCCER – BT Sport 2 – Ligue 1 – Noon Clermont v Monaco; 2pm Ajaccio v Nantes; 4pm Brest v Lens; 7.45pm Marseille v Nice
- SOCCER – BBC 2 – Women’s Super League – 12.30pm Tottenham v Chelsea
- SNOOKER – Eurosport 1, 1pm-4pm, 7pm-10pm German Masters
- HORSE RACING – RTE 2, 1pm-4.35pm; ITV4, 1.10pm-4pm Leopardstown
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-3pm Kenya Ladies Open
- SOCCER – LaLigaTV & Premier Sports 1 – La Liga – 1pm Mallorca v Real Madrid; 3.15pm Girona v Valencia; 5.30pm Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid
- GAA – TG4 – Football League – 1.30pm Kerry v Monaghan; 3.30pm Armagh v Mayo; Hurling League – Deferred Waterford v Dublin
- SOCCER – Sky Sports PL – Premier League – 2pm Nottingham Forest v Leeds; 4.30pm Tottenham v Man City
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga – 2.30pm Stuttgart v Werder Bremen; 4.30pm Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich
- RUGBY – UTV & Virgin Media One – Six Nations – 3pm Italy v France
- CYCLING – Eurosport 2, 3.15pm-4.30pm – Final stage Tour of Valencia
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 3.30pm-11.30pm Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- NBA – Sky Sports Arena – 6pm Magic @ Hornets
- RUGBY – BBC 2, 6pm-7pm; Virgin Media Two, 7pm-8pm Six Nations highlights
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Women’s Super League – 6.45pm West Ham Utd v Arsenal
- NFL – Sky Sports NFL – 8pm Pro Bowl (Las Vegas)
- SOCCER LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 – La Liga – 8pm Barcelona v Sevilla
- RUGBY – Premier Sports 2 – Top 14 – 8.05pm Stade Francais v Bordeaux Bègles
- GAA – RTE 2, 9.30pm-11.30pm League Sunday
- SOCCER – BBC 1, 10.40pm-11.40pm Match of the Day 2
- NBA – Sky Sports Main Event – 11pm 76ers @ Knicks