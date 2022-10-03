NFL roundup: Patrick Mahomes tosses 3 TDs in win over Brady’s Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs saw off Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Photograph: Douglas P DeFelice/Getty Images

Chiefs 41 Buccaneers 31

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire found the end zone twice to fuel the visiting Kansas City Chiefs to a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Travis Kelce reeled in nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs (3-1), while fellow tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson also found the end zone. Edwards-Helaire, who had a rushing and receiving touchdown, had 19 carries for 92 yards. Kansas City enjoyed a decisive 189-3 edge in yards on the ground.

Brady completed 39 of 52 passes for 385 yards and tossed three touchdown passes, including two to Mike Evans (eight catches, 103 yards). Leonard Fournette added a receiving score for the Buccaneers (2-2), who surrendered 28 points in the first half after allowing 27 over the first three games of the season.

READ MORE

Packers 27 Patriots 24 (OT)

Mason Crosby converted a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, lifting host Green Bay past New England.

Green Bay (3-1) forced overtime when Aaron Rodgers tossed his 500th career touchdown pass, a 13-yarder to Romeo Doubs with 6:14 left in regulation. Rodgers completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Aaron Jones rushed 16 times for 110 yards for the Packers and Allen Lazard caught six passes for 116 yards.

Brian Hoyer started at quarterback for New England (1-3), replacing the injured Mac Jones. But after leading the Patriots to a Nick Folk field goal on their opening drive, Hoyer sustained a head injury after being sacked by Rashan Gary. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was forced into action and completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and his first NFL touchdown, a 25-yard strike to DeVante Parker at the 4:52 mark of the third quarter.

Vikings 28 Saints 25

Greg Joseph kicked five field goals, including a game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds left, as Minnesota held off New Orleans in London.

It hit the upright AND crossbar. VIKINGS WIN VIKINGS WIN. #MINvsNO pic.twitter.com/MfDpg7PRm1 — NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022

Wil Lutz, whose 60-yard field goal had tied the score for the Saints moments earlier, tried a 61-yarder on the final play of the game, but the ball hit the left upright and the crossbar before falling short in the end zone.

Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 38 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (3-1). Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured Jameis Winston, completed 20 of 28 for 236 yards and a touchdown for the Saints (1-3), who lost their third straight.

Eagles 29 Jaguars 21

Philadelphia took advantage of five turnovers by Trevor Lawrence and remained unbeaten with a victory against visiting Jacksonville.

Miles Sanders ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-0). Jalen Hurts passed for 204 yards and rushed for a touchdown.

Before the mistakes piled up, the Jaguars (2-2) had a 14-0 lead in coach Doug Pederson’s first game against his old team. But Lawrence lost four fumbles - two of them recovered by Haason Reddick - and threw an interception. He passed for 174 yards and threw two touchdown passes, both to Jamal Agnew.