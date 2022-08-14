Singh comes in for McBrine as Hauritz looks for more wickets from spin attack

Simi Singh returns to the Ireland squad with the coaching staff looking for more wickets from their spinners. Photograph: Ben Whitley/Inpho

4th T20 international: Ireland v Afghanistan, Stormont, Monday, 3.30pm

Ireland have made one change for the final two T20 internationals against Afghanistan, bringing in Simi Singh to replace Andy McBrine in the spin department. Singh has not played a T20 for Ireland this summer after missing out against India against June, meaning McBrine has had the upper hand in the battle to be the side’s premier spinner ahead of October’s World Cup.

Since then, the North West Warriors skipper has struggled. In six games played, his economy for the campaign sits at 10.75 runs conceded per over while opposition batters have scored at a strike-rate of 179 runs per 100 balls. For comparison, McBrine’s career T20I economy rate is much lower at 7.16.

A significant issue has been bowling to right-handers. When two right-handed batters are at the crease this summer, McBrine’s economy is 13.71 while the batter’s strike-rate is 229. Compare that to an economy of 6.6 and a strike-rate of 110 when a left-hander is in the middle.

Ireland’s new spin bowling coach Nathan Hauritz clearly wants his spinners to be more aggressive, wicket-taking options and that arguably is McBrine’s biggest issue; he has only taken two wickets across the six games. Hauritz, a former Australia international, sees variety as the key to McBrine unlocking his wicket-taking potential.

“Throughout my time here it’s going to be about awareness of your game, trying to challenge batters as much as you can so you’re not stuck in a bubble and trying to bowl dots,” explained Hauritz after Friday’s defeat to Afghanistan that narrowed the gap in the five-game series to 2-1 in Ireland’s favour. “It’s about encouraging proactive cricket and trying to take wickets.”

“The one thing I’ve learned from McBrine is he’s a real fighter in the team and in the field. That for me is what he’s got to use in his bowling. Instead of just coming on and looking to contain, he could look to come around the wicket and do different things, set some different fields. The good thing about Scra [McBrine] is he’s pretty receptive to that.”

Singh, by contrast, is known for his variation, sometimes bowling leg-spin to spin the ball away from right-handers, though there is an argument he could do this more often than he has.

“I totally agree,” says Hauritz. “His leg-spinner in the nets had some good control with a good wrong-un. His off-spinner is a standard stock ball, no dramas. He’s got to give it a crack, not just come in and bowl little darts. It’s about embracing that, we want him and back him to take wickets.

“We’re going to give him the best opportunity to do that.”