India lands spacecraft near moon’s south pole in world first

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft near the Moon’s south pole. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully put its lander down near the moon’s south pole, uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

Chandrayaan-3, which means “mooncraft” in Sanskrit, put down its Vikram lander shortly after 6pm, India time.

It was India’s second attempt in four years to join the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving the landmark.

India unexpectedly got into a race with Russia, which had planned to land its Luna-25 spacecraft in the same region on Monday.

READ MORE

But Luna-25 crashed into the moon after it spun into an uncontrolled orbit. It would have been the first successful Russian lunar landing after a gap of 47 years.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 took off from a launchpad in Sriharikota in southern India on July 14th, heading for the far side of the moon. The mission follows a failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover on the lunar surface to carry out scientific experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation said in a statement: “India’s pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 mission, poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface.

“This achievement marks a significant step forward for Indian science, engineering, technology, and industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in space exploration.”

For India, a successful moon landing marks its emergence as a space power as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government looks to spur investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses.

Authorities and educators also hope it will encourage scientific inquiry among millions of students in the country, where prayers were held for the mission’s success, schools marshalled students to watch a live telecast of the event and space enthusiasts organised parties to celebrate. – Agencies