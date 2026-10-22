Charming end-terrace Victorian in Dún Laoghaire

Address : 3 Mosaphir Terrace, Corrig Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €2,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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When 3 Mosaphir Terrace, Corrig Road, a two-storey-over-garden-level house in Dún Laoghaire, sold around the peak of the Celtic Tiger in 2006, it had a new roof but needed a lot of work, says one of the owners.

They paid €2.1 million for the Victorian house and “did everything” to it, before moving in, in 2007. Nearly 20 years on, with their children grown up, they are placing the home back on the market.

Number 3 Mosaphir Terrace, a 327sq m (3,520sq ft) end-terrace four-bed home, is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.35 million. It has a C1 Ber.

The house has retained many of its original features, including ornate plasterwork in the hall and main reception rooms, large marble fireplaces and sash windows with working shutters. Very deep bay windows on three levels at the back of the house are an unusual feature, with the bay on the top floor providing views across Dún Laoghaire’s rooftops to the sea.

Hallway

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Upstairs, the house is decorated in a period style, with sweeping floor-length drapes and handsome period furniture. Downstairs, there’s a large modern kitchen opening on to the back garden, and a large family room. It’s a bright house, decorated in a mix of neutral and bold colours. The part-panelled front hall, for example, has striking red-patterned wallpaper.

The drawingroom at the front of the house, oak-floored like all the downstairs rooms, has two tall sash windows overlooking Corrig Road to the front. It has ceiling cornicing, a centre rose and a white marble fireplace with slate inset. Double doors under an arched glass panel open into a formal oak-floored diningroom with deep red walls. Its deep square bay window at the back overlooks the back garden. There’s also a small study at this level.

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Stairs lead down to the garden level, which also has understairs access from the front garden. The kitchen/breakfastroom has white timber units, an Aga with a tiled splashback, a Crema Marfil-tiled floor, a large island with a polished granite top and French doors opening to a patio and the garden. There’s a desk in the deep bay at this level, with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. A good-sized walk-in pantry opens off the kitchen, next to the breakfastroom area.

French doors open into the large, comfortable family room beside the kitchen. The room has two sash windows looking into the front garden, a wood-burning stove in a sandstone fireplace and an oak floor. A good-sized utility room, with cupboards and a sink, opens off it. There is also a shower room off the downstairs hall.

Family room

Main bedroom

Back garden

Back garden

Upstairs, the main bedroom, directly above the drawingroom, is wide and bright, with two tall sash windows overlooking Crosthwaite Park at the front. Like all the bedrooms, it has fitted wardrobes. The en-suite shower room is part tiled and has underfloor heating. Another bedroom has deep blue walls and another has the deep bay window with space to sit and enjoy glimpses of the sea and Howth. A fully tiled family bathroom on the top return overlooks the back garden.

The walled back garden is mostly in lawn with a patio area at the side of the house; there’s also a gravelled patio/parking area at the bottom of the garden beside an electronic gate, accessed off a lane from Clarinda Park. The family has residents’ permit on-street parking and usually park across the road in Crosthwaite Park. The park, a well-tended green space, is open to the public.