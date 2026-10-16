Look inside: Large and luxurious six-bed home with verdant views in Rathfarnham

Address : Carrick, Dodder Park Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €1,995,000 Agent : DNG

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Built in 2006, Carrick is a large, luxurious architect-designed, six-bedroom detached house with a stone-and-copper facade and striking curved roof. Despite its prominent position on Dodder Park Road, it offers plenty of privacy for its residents – along with ample living space. Carrick extends to a very generous 515sq m (5,543sq ft) over three storeys and has a B1 Ber. It is on sale through DNG, seeking €1.995 million.

There is parking for two cars in front, via two large electric gates, and there’s a separate gate for pedestrians. Inside is a wide, sweeping hallway, with striking, round recessed ceiling features with concealed lighting. What’s immediately noticeable is the quality of the materials used for the interiors: the doors, architraves, stairs and banisters are solid oak and the floor is laid in wide, bright porcelain tiles.

The first surprise is that the main living areas are not on the ground floor – doors instead lead into two large double bedrooms, each with its own en suite, while a third door leads into the next surprise: a vast recreation/games room spanning the width of the house, with a fully stocked bar and a snooker table. Off this is the comms room that keeps this lifestyle engine running smoothly.

A passenger lift offers quick access to the upper floors, but it’s worth taking the stairs to appreciate the handcrafted oak-and-glass staircase. The first-floor landing leads to four more bedrooms, and at the centre is a light well with sliding glass doors leading into the walk-in wardrobe in the main bedroom. There are four bedrooms on this level, and the main bedroom runs from the front to the back of the house, with big windows looking out front towards the River Dodder and a large walk-in wardrobe/dressingroom and spacious en suite to the back. Steps lead up from the main bedroom to the very private elevated side garden.

Bedrooms three and four, both large doubles, also have en suites; all five double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes. The sixth bedroom is currently used as a home office.

It’s probably no surprise at this stage to find the main living area on the top floor is vast, and filled with light thanks to its elevated position, large windows and extra-high ceilings. The open-plan kitchen/dining/family room has a Poggenpohl kitchen, with high-end cupboards and fittings, a large central island/breakfast bar with high stools, and a spacious dining area that can easily accommodate a big dinner party. Behind the kitchen is a large utility room.

Another unexpected feature is the mezzanine lounge overlooking the kitchen/dining area, with a large curved picture window giving superb views out over the Dodder. Carrick sits in a neighbourhood abounding with trees and parkland, so no matter which window you look out of, you’re seeing mostly greenery.

Finishing off this floor is a large, light-filled livingroom with a door out to the side garden; doors from the livingroom and diningroom area lead out to a wide balcony that wraps around the front. From the kitchen area, glazed double doors open out to a private south-facing terrace with seated area.

Steps lead down to the private side garden, where you’ll find another unexpected feature: two specially commissioned stone sculptures by acclaimed Irish artist Remco de Fouw. Around the front is a large two-car garage with rolling shutter door.

The owners may have built Carrick almost 20 years ago, but they still made sure to futureproof the house, ensuring in the process that it has continued to deliver both luxury and sustainability. It is equipped with geothermal underfloor heating, a passive air-ventilation system, a central vacuum system and a radon barrier.

Dodder Park Road is close to the cafes, boutiques and restaurants of both Rathfarnham and Terenure villages, and within striding distance of walks in Bushy Park and along the Dodder greenway.

Carrick, Dodder Park Road

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Lounge

Kitchen

Games room

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

Garden