Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €775,000

6 St Anne’s Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8

€795,000, DNG

Located within a 20-minute walk of Grafton Street, St Stephen’s Green and the wider city centre, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom, end-terrace period redbrick of 155sq m (1,668sq ft), while in need of modernisation, offers the potential to create a fine family home. The property has had a number of upgrades recently, which included the replacement of the oil tank and boiler in 2025 and of the immersion heater in 2024. Externally, the house benefits from off-street parking and a garage. Ber E.

On View: By appointment at DNG

Myville, 55 Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Myville, 55 Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Situated just off the Clontarf promenade, this detached three-bedroom 1920s redbrick home of 109sq m (1,173sq ft) features two reception rooms, a breakfastroom, and a sunroom overlooking the rear garden. The accommodation retains numerous original features, including fireplaces. Outside, the front garden has a lawn and mature hedging while the rear garden extends to 78ft in length, offering room to extend the house, subject to planning permission. There is an indoor swimming pool, a shed and several outhouses to the rear, accessible via a shared laneway. Ber G.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

96 Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

96 Home Farm Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€775,000, Kelly Bradshaw

This semidetached four-bedroom house (110sq m/1,184sq ft), while in need of modernisation, comes for sale in good condition. The accommodation includes two generously sized reception rooms and a livingroom with an impressive bay window. The house retains a number of its original features including period doors with brass knob handles and original fireplaces with wood surrounds and tile inserts. Two of the bedrooms are dual-aspect while the main bedroom has an attractive bay window. The rear garden is south facing, while the front garden has a lawn and off-street parking. Ber E.

On View: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw

20 Ramleh Park, Milltown, Dublin 6

20 Ramleh Park, Milltown, Dublin 6

€795,000, DNG

Located within a short walk of the Luas Green Line stop at Milltown and the villages of Ranelagh and Donnybrook, this 1930s three-bedroom semidetached house comes for sale in good condition with numerous original features such as cornicing, architraves and skirting intact. The accommodation extends to 89.38sq m (962sq ft) and includes a lounge with a bay window and a diningroom downstairs and three bedrooms with a separate bathroom upstairs. The front garden features a cobblelock pathway while the back garden has sandstone paving and a lawn with rear pedestrian access. Ber G.

On View: By appointment at DNG

39 Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

39 Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.295m, Sherry FitzGerald

This detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house of 241sq m (2,594sq ft) is complemented by large gardens to the front and rear. While the accommodation is in need of a refresh, the house occupies an excellent location, within easy reach of a range of amenities including Dunnes Stores’ flagship Cornelscourt store, Cabinteely Park, Leopardstown Racecourse and Foxrock Golf Club. It’s also within walking distance of the Luas Green Line stop at Carrickmines and a short drive from the M50 and N11. Ber E.

On View: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald