Dalkey terrace finished to premium standard for €745,000

Address : 42 St Begnets Villas, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €745,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Three years ago, this small 1950s terraced house in the heart of Dalkey sold for €560,000, and last year the new owners did a full refurb job on the property, putting in premium finishes including high-quality Matt Britton flooring and carpets, upgrading the insulation and electrics, rewiring the house and installing a new, high-efficiency heating system featuring a combi-gas boiler, new radiators and pipework. All this retrofitting has brought 42 St Begnet’s Villas up to a B3 Ber rating.

The house, measuring 71sq m (764sq ft), comprises a hall with understairs storage, a kitchen/breakfastroom and a livingroom downstairs, all with herringbone flooring, and three bedrooms, a shower room and a hot press upstairs.

The owners looked to make the most of the available space, remodelling the kitchen with plenty of wall and floor units and integrated appliances. Rather than put a bulky table at the front window of the kitchen, they put in an efficient breakfast bar.

The dual aspect livingroom has a feature inset stove and is fitted with bespoke shelving, with natural light coming in from large windows at each end.

The owners turned the smallest of the three bedrooms into a handy home office, and put bespoke fitted wardrobes and shelving in the main bedroom.

Number 42 St Begnet’s Villas is now a turnkey home, stylish, light-filled and just a short stroll from the vibrant village of Dalkey and the scenic coastal vistas along Coliemore Road and Vico Road. It’s for sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €745,000.

This terraced home also features a large back garden, mostly laid in lawn with a paved patio area with ample sun in the summertime.

The large back garden gives the house an added potential to extend – subject to planning permission – and the owners engaged House7 Architects to design a new open-plan kitchen/diningroom to the rear, with access from the livingroom, and with large sliding glass doors leading out to a patio.

The proposed extension would almost double the size of the downstairs, and allow for a home office and guest WC in place of the existing kitchen.

Livingroom

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Main bedroom

Shower room

Second bedroom

Third bedroom/ home office

Back garden/patio

Even with the new extension, there would still be ample back garden space, so new owners might well take up this option to extend – especially those with a growing family.

There’s gravelled parking for two cars to the front, but you can leave the cars there and cut through a short laneway in to Dalkey village, get an ice cream at Bel Gelato, book a table at the popular DeVille’s restaurant or stop in for a pint at Finnegan’s on Sorrento Road. The 7D bus route and the Dart bring you into the city centre.

Schools in the area include Loreto Dalkey, Castle Park School, St Patrick’s National School and Harold Boys’ National School.