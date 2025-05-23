Address : Welbek, Kiltimon, Coynes Cross, Ashford, Co Wicklow Price : €1,150,000 Agent : McGovern Estates

View this property on MyHome.ie

While trees are noted for contributing to human wellbeing by filtering pollutants and providing shade and a home for biodiversity, a new study by ETH University in Zurich has found a correlation between lower mortality rates for people who live in neighbourhoods with large contiguous areas of tree canopies.

The study, executed over 10 years with the data from more than six million people, found that “tree canopy cover in residential areas and their spatial arrangement correlate with mortality”. These findings are generally consistent with the outcomes of similar studies conducted in Philadelphia, Tehran and Taipei.

At Welbeck, a four-bedroom house near Ashford in Co Wicklow, one of the big attractions will be the superb trees on the mature 2.4 acres of gardens that accompany this charming house. And as it lies in the townland of Kiltimon, which itself translates from Irish as “Simon’s Wood”, a name said to go back to the 13th century, it appears those who have lived here have always enjoyed its abundance of trees.

It was the love of horse-riding that first took the owners to this rather idyllic spot in Co Wicklow, as they travelled weekly from Dublin to enjoy the sport. They have also used the grounds for showjumping – they had a nine-jump arena in one of the paddocks for a time. While much of the lands are given over to paddocks, the rest wraps gently around the house with lawns, mature trees and the charming addition of a meandering stream.

READ MORE

The house is set behind electric gates

Kitchen

Dining space off the kitchen

Bespoke window seat in one of the box bay windows

Family room

Living room

The owners engaged architect Jonathan Huet to redesign their home – dating from 1976 – between 2006-2008. “Many of the rooms were small so we took out lots of internal walls to create bigger spaces,” while also extending to the tune of about 40sq m.

It is now a lovely rural retreat, bathed in light thanks to extensive use of glazing. The idea for the installation of box-bay windows came from their previous home at Avoca Park in Blackrock and now provide for seating in the principal bedroom upstairs and a built-in window seat in the kitchen.

The house has been reworked with a clear aesthetic in mind. Materials used such as solid Merbau wood flooring, Travertine tiles and quartz worktops are solid, tactile and chosen for longevity. Nowhere is this more evident than in the open-plan kitchen, dining and living area at the rear, which forms the heart of the home. This space was designed by Michael and David Farrell of Enniscorthy-based Michael Farrell Custom Furniture, who also executed the built-in wardrobes and window seats. There is a softness in the design here: bespoke cabinetry with gentle curves, warm tones from the wood, and wide sightlines that give the rooms a visual flow.

Principal bedroom

Aerial view

A stream meanders through the 2.4 acres of gardens

Rear is west facing and has a good sized storage shed

Upstairs, four bedrooms are arranged simply, with the two larger rooms featuring en suites and bay windows that look out over the front fields. It is not overdone, and rooms are neutral and carpeted, with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes.

It will likely be the outdoor spaces that will make prospective new owners swoon, however. The main livingroom, situated just off the hall, opens directly on to the west-facing terrace, as does the snug, offering easy movement from inside to outside.

The split-level terrace, complete with a hot tub, is a real sun trap in the afternoons, and one of the house’s most inviting features. As is the stream that meanders through the extensive grounds, which are home to a family of red squirrels.

From the nearby Rathmore bus stop you can take the 133 Bus Éireann service, which reaches Dawson Street in Dublin city centre in about an hour, depending on traffic.

The owners love the privacy, space and convenience to the capital of their 196sq m (2,100sq ft) home, which is close to Wrens Wood Garden with six hectares of mature woodlands for further walks. With C1 Ber, this rural gem is now on the market through McGovern Estates, seeking €1.15 million.