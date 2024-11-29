What will €330,000 buy in Italy, Menorca, Sardinia, France and Connemara?

Ireland: Galway

In the heart of Connemara, just “out the road” on the Galway side of Clifden, is a sizeable, three-bedroom bungalow of 106sq m (1,140sq ft) within walking distance of the tourist town. This is a part of the Wild Atlantic Way that teems with visitors in summer but returns to a quieter pace at the end of autumn. It has large windows bathing it in light, and a C1 Ber rating. Price: €325,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Mangan

Spain: Menorca

Situated on Menorca’s southeast tip, Cala Torret is a rocky outcrop where this two-bed beach apartment offers spectacular vistas of the Mediterranean from its balcony, as well as a roof terrace for more panoramic versions of the same seductive views. Recently refurbished and extending to 60sq m (645sq ft), there are shops and restaurants on your doorstep. Binibeca beach is five minutes away. Price: €325,000. Agent: Bonnin Sanso Mahon

Italy: Sardinia

South of the Costa Smeralda, about 20 minutes from the airport at Olbia and overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea on one of the Med’s most chi-chi islands is a traditional-looking terracotta-roofed abode just 200m from Baia Sant’Anna. The two-bedroom maisonette comes with a veranda and garden that extends to about 75sq m (807sq ft). Price: €330,000. Agent: Maior Capital

France: Marseillan

In Marseillan, north of Lourdes, is a postcard-pretty stone cottage with four bedrooms, three of which are under beamed eaves on the first floor. It has a separate kitchen and large lounge as well as charming exterior features such as a white picket fence surround and timber shutters. The property, extending to 130sq m (1,399 sq ft), includes an outdoor swimming pool and decked surround, a shaded dining and cooking area and a garden. Price: €336,000. Agent: Healey Fox

Italy: Cinque Terre

Drink in views of the Gulf of Levanto on Italy’s Riviera from the garden of this one-bedroom ground-floor apartment in a villa that was renovated in 2007. Extending to 78sq m (839sq ft), it features an open-plan livingroom with a sunny yellow kitchen and an additional 70sq m of space in the garden, where you can enjoy cooling sea breezes. When the haze lifts you can see up the coast to Portofino. The property includes parking and cellar space. Price: €330,000. Agent: Engel Voelkers