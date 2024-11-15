Charming cut-stone cottage in converted butermill on three acres near Ashford for €550,000

Address : The Olde Buttermill, Moneystown, Roundwood, Co Wicklow Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O'Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

The history of butter-making in Ireland dates all the way back to 1000 BC, when bog butter was stored in peat before modern-day refrigeration. At one point the Cork Butter Market was the largest butter market in the world, prior to its demise in 1924.

Just over 100 years ago, Ireland had about 350 dairy co-ops, which over time became less popular due to commercial butter production.

One such dairy was the Olde Buttermill outside Roundwood in Co Wicklow, which has since been converted into a charming cottage. Dating from the 1840s, it was purchased by its current owner about 17 years ago when it had trees growing inside it having lain derelict since 1952.

The Olde Buttermill, Moneystown, Roundwood, Co Wicklow

Kitchen

Livingroom

“We were told by our neighbour of his elderly grand-aunts who ran a butter-making business here, which was one of the largest dairy farms in the area at the time. They supplied butter to most of the county,” says the owner, who is moving to a sunnier climate.

READ MORE

[ Elegant period home with sizeable south-facing garden in Rathgar for €3.75mOpens in new window ]

As well as the butter-making business, an old 18th century cottage on the grounds is said to have harboured Irish rebel Michael Dwyer, when he was on the run in the Wicklow Mountains during the summer of 1798. And older again is an ancient well (covered with a removable steel plate) that serves as a reminder of the history of this spot located just minutes from the charming village of Ashford.

Diningroom

Lying on a three-acre site surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees, there are lovely views to surrounding rolling hillsides which are close to woodland walks and the Sally Gap.

Set over two levels, the cut-stone property extends to 122 sq m (1,313 sq ft) and inside is a mixture of old-world charm coupled with contemporary conveniences.

[ Evocative Small Things Like These property could become cosy home, seeking €149,000Opens in new window ]

Upstairs hallway

Main bedroom

Balcony off main bedroom

Details like the original brick hearth that houses a wood-burning stove and stone flooring serve as a reminder of the property’s heritage, while a wooden chalet on the grounds – currently used as a workshop/ bar – offers additional storage.

With exposed beams overhead, the livingroom is the heart of this three-bedroom home, and a set of glazed panel doors leads to the kitchen, which has a double-height ceiling and access to the first floor via a wooden stairwell.

Here, a converted attic is currently used as a third bedroom. Two further bedrooms lie upstairs, accessed from the livingroom, and the principal benefits from a balcony with views to the surrounding countryside.

Grounds extend to three acres

Workshop

The location might feel far from the madding crowd, but is only a short drive from Newtownmountkennedy, Ashford and Roundwood, so there’s plenty on offer in terms of local amenities.

If the outdoor life is of interest to new owners, the Wicklow Way, Ballinastoe and Djouce Golf Clubs are nearby while Glendalough is just a 15-minute drive up the road.

With a C3 Ber, this lovely home is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald Catherine O’Reilly, seeking €550,000.