Spacious Goatstown apartment upgraded for maximum comfort for €795,000

Property consultant Lisa Rocca is selling her three-bedroom apartment in Goatstown, and prospective buyers will likely be attracted by its accessibility to Dublin city centre, Dundrum Town Centre and UCD along with its two balconies at the front and back facing east and west, giving superb views over the landscaped gardens and grounds.

Rocca is the former chief executive of Oakmount, the company headed up by developer Paddy McKillen jnr and Matt Ryan, and recently started her own property advisory company, Forca, using her 30 years’ experience in the property business to guide clients through all the complexities of the planning and development process.

The Trimbleston development of houses and apartments were built by Sorohan, and Rocca bought number 40 The Sycamore in 2006. The apartment, on the first floor, bears Sorohan’s mark of quality build and finish. Earlier this year, Rocca had the floors upgraded, the main bathroom and main bedroom en suite refurbished and the entire apartment redecorated. She also carried out improvement works to raise the Ber rating from a B3 to a B2. The apartment measures 95sq m (1,022sq ft) and has been rented out in recent years but is now on sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €795,000.

For anyone looking for a good-sized, well-built, light-filled apartment within easy reach of shops, cafes, restaurants, pubs, leisure facilities and transport routes, this could be an excellent choice.

The communal entrance lobby for the block is spacious and secure, with stairs and lift giving access to the first floor. Number 40 has a T-shaped hall with a feature archway; an alcove houses a console but there’s an option here to create a space for coats.

The large livingroom has a marble fireplace and hearth with electric insert and a glazed patio door leads out to the front balcony, which has views over the grounds and catches the morning sun from the east. “It’s great to sit here and just look out,” says Rocca, indicating an armchair strategically placed for optimum viewing.

The kitchen-diningroom has a triple aspect with windows looking out to the east, south and west, ensuring it is filled with light all day long. It has tiled floor and black granite worktops, plus lots of cupboard space and all-new appliances.

Both the bathroom and main bedroom en suite have tiled floors and part-tiled walls. The bath in the bathroom has telescopic shower hose, while the en suite has quadrant shower unit with pumped shower. The apartment is fitted with a pressurised hot and cold water system.

The main bedroom has a patio door leading out to the west-facing rear balcony, which runs down alongside the window of the second bedroom, forming a terrace. All the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and a wardrobe door in the main bedroom has a TV insert.

Bedroom three, the smallest double, has a window to the side, and could easily be used as a home office, study or a nursery. The gas boiler is discreetly located behind the built-in wardrobe door.

The apartment comes with an underground car parking space, which can be reached via a lift from the lobby. Indigo Property Management maintains the development, and the annual service charge is €4,141.