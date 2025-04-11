ResidentialTake 5

What will €150,000 buy in France, Corfu, Spain, Barbados and Sligo?

One price, home and away: A fixer-upper near Easky, a studio apartment in Paris, a townhouse in Corfu, a fisherman’s house in Cudillero or a Caribbean home near the beach

Ireland, Co Sligo, Easky
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Apr 11 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Co Sligo

Set on about eight acres in the middle of the countryside, 5km from surf spot Easkey, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1960s-built cottage is in need of complete modernisation. Extending to 65sq m (699sq ft), its G Ber rating will need attention. It’s 12km from Enniscrone and 23km from Ballina, while Sligo Town is 47km away.

Price €150,000

Agent Edel Rolston Property

France, Paris 16th Arrondisement

France: Paris

This studio apartment in the 16th arrondissement, the capital’s ritziest post code, is on the first floor of a building constructed in 1962 that has lift access and a large window, washing its 14sq m (150sq ft) in light. The studio’s west-facing aspect overlooks a green garden and includes a kitchenette and wardrobe, but no bathroom. There is a shared bathroom facility on the landing.

Price €150,000

Agent La Grandiere Immobilier

Corfu, Spartilas

Corfu: Spartilas

In the postcard-pretty village of Spartilas, on Corfu’s northeast coast is a three-bedroom townhouse that extends to 130sq m (1,399sq ft) and needs modernisation. From its bedrooms, it has sea views across to Pirgi, a vista known as the window of Corfu. It also has a sizeable courtyard. This property can only be accessed on foot.

Price €150,000

Agent Corfu Home Finders

Spain, Asturias, Cudillero

Spain: Asturias

High on a hill above one of the most picturesque coves in Asturias, in the fishing village of Cudillero, is a stone-fronted three-bedroom, one-bathroom house, one of the port’s so-called “hanging houses”. Renovated in 2020, the former sailor’s home measures 52sq m (559sq ft) and is accessed by climbing numerous sets of steps. Boasting sea views and cooled by sea breezes, it is about halfway between Santander and A Coruña, on Spain’s northwest coast.

Price €140,000

Agent Rianorte

Barbados, Christchurch, Chancery Lane, Atlantic Breeze

Barbados: Christchurch

Painted in ice-cream colours, the houses at Atlantic Breeze, within the Chancery Lane development in Christ Church, feature vaulted beamed ceilings and have a broken-plan layout for their kitchens and livingrooms. The scheme’s two-bedroom, two-bathroom units start in size from 92sq m (987sq ft) and the development is just a short walk to the beach at Long Bay on the southern side of the island.

Price €151,174 (US $163,800)

Agent Terra Caribbean

