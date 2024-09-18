South-facing in Herbert Park: Relaxed elegance at Crampton-built home for €4.25m

Address : 18 Herbert Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €4,250,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

A cornus controversa Variegata, or a wedding tree as its more commonly known, has been thriving in the back garden of 18 Herbert Park since its residents planted it 30 years ago. With layered horizontal branches full of creamy white variegated leaves, it has happily grown here due to the south-facing aspect in the garden of this elegant Edwardian home.

Constructed by G&T Crampton at the Donnybrook end of Herbert Park, the 338sq m (3,683sq ft) detached residence has been occupied by the same family over two generations since 1952 – almost three-quarters of a century.

To make the most of its south-facing aspect, which is framed by mature walls, the owners replaced what were an existing series of outhouses and sheds into a well-lit garden/family room that now connects the kitchen with outside. At its core is a John Daly kitchen complete with light oak timber flooring, Neff and Miele appliances, while a lovely navy Aga takes centre stage.

Having four reception rooms, including the family/garden room, there’s plenty of space to entertain in this property which is a short stroll from the city’s most popular amenities such as the Aviva Stadium, Herbert Park and the excellent selection of speciality shops, cafes and boutiques in Donnybrook.

Period details such as a fine bay window, cornicing and a marble chimney piece with reeded grass insert can be found in the diningroom, and the fact that the hearth is elevated allows the room to heat at a quicker rate. More period details include original terracotta tiles overlooked by stained glass windows that lie inside the curved arch of the front entrance hallway.

Upstairs are five to six bedrooms (the sixth is currently laid out as a home office) set over two floors. The principal has a bay window – echoing the drawingroom beneath it – and has the benefit of being en suite.

A laundry, large walk-in hot press, shower room and family bathroom complete the upper floors.

Lots of bespoke built-in storage can be found in the diningroom, family room, livingroom and guest cloakroom on the ground floor allowing a large family buckets of room for all the necessary sports and leisure accoutrements.

While new owners will put their own mark on this house, it offers plenty of room over three floors in addition to a south-facing garden.

With parking for a number of cars out front the real delight is the back garden where (besides the cornus) hydrangea, pampas grass and a number of Dicksonia ferns happily reside.

This spot is a prime patch of Dublin 4, close to prestigious schools and plenty of shops. It’s handy for bus routes and the Dart – which is a 20-minute walk – and it’s also adjacent to the playgrounds, pitches, ponds and coffee shop of the 32 acres at Herbert Park, including football, tennis and croquet, while the Hive allows for meeting rooms, yoga and Pilates.

Owners love the area: “It’s a really quiet spot yet it’s close to the city. There’s also a lovely feel to the house – as it’s comfortable rather than sprawling,” they say of their home, which is more relaxed elegance rather than overly formal as some of these houses can tend to be.

Having raised four daughters who have since flown the nest, the owners of number 18 are downsizing, placing their Ber-exempt home on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €4.25 million.