What will €198,000 buy in Ireland, France, Spain, the US and Sweden?

France: Azay-le-Ferron

This lovely old 18th-century farmhouse lies on just under two acres of land in the heart of Brenne National Park – known for its wildlife and lakes. Recently renovated with a handmade country kitchen, the 170sq m (1,830sq ft) property has two bedrooms and a huge living/diningroom. The two double bedrooms, both en suite, lie upstairs on a wide landing, which is large enough to accommodate a sofa bed. Details such as overhead beams and open fireplaces add to its charm. The local supermarket is about 15km away, while the local village is a short car journey up the road. Price: €199,995. Agent: healeyfox.com

Number 2 Stanley Terrace in Monaghan town

Ireland: Monaghan

Located at 2 Stanley Terrace in Monaghan town, this three-bedroom, three-storey town house dates back to the 1830s. Recently restored, inside its redbrick exterior is a newly fitted kitchen, utility and shower room, while its drawingroom lies on the first floor. It has a wealth of original features, new sash windows, a new boiler and off-street parking to the rear. Ber-exempt, it has an enclosed rear patio and a good sized rear garden. Price: €198,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Conor McManus

Two-bedroom apartment in Sanlucar de Barrameda, Spain

Spain: Sanlucar de Barrameda

Located in the popular area of Andalucía, this bright, two-bedroom apartment extends to 83sq m (893 sq ft). Situated on the first floor of the Puntal del Pradillo co-operative, its location is just 10 minutes from the beach and a five-minute walk from the town hall and Cabildo Square. Parking and storage rooms are available at an extra cost and facilities include an outdoor pool. Price: €190,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

One-bedroom apartment in Chicago

United States: Chicago

With a corner aspect, this one-bedroom apartment has great views out on to the architecture and tree-lined streets of the city of Chicago. Bathed in light, the unit has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in addition to a contemporary bathroom. A communal laundry room lies on the third floor, and optional extras include annual valet parking. Facilities include a 24-hour concierge, a fitness centre and sundeck with barbecues. Its location offers easy access to the water on Lake Michigan and numerous beaches. A storage locker is included in the sale. Price: $225,000/€201,512. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

The four-bedroom house in Varmland, Sweden

Sweden: Varmland

Dating from 1932, this delightful wooden house has four bedrooms and lies on just under three acres of land. With typical laid back Scandinavian interiors and neutral palettes, the 176sq m (1,895sq ft) house has a lovely calm feeling to it. A patio area complete with a stainless steel prep and barbecue area lies under a gazebo in the garden for entertaining. The property benefits from direct lake access through a forest walk. Price: SEK 1.995m/€175,429. Agent: fastighetsbyran.com