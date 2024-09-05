Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Wexford

New to the market in Rathfarnham, Rathmines, Slane and Our Lady’s Island

93 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Thu Sept 05 2024 - 05:00

€890,000, Beirne & Wise

€890,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 161sq m (1,733sq ft). Dating from the 1960s, the property, which could do with updating, has a garage/artist studio extending to 14sq m in the rear garden, which benefits from side access. It has a large attic and spacious rear garden, so there is room to convert and/or extend, subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

The Hermitage, Collon Road, Slane, Co Meath

€595,000, Savills

€595,000, Savills

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 251sq m (2,702sq ft). Located off a quiet cul-de-sac in the village, close to the river Boyne, the house – which has four reception rooms – also has well-stocked sizeable front and rear gardens. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at savills.ie

3 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom bungalow extending to 92sq m (990sq ft). The property, in walking distance to a host of amenities and public transport, has a Stira staircase to the attic and a well-stocked split-level rear garden. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Churchtown, Carne, Our Lady's Island, Wexford

€750,000, Kearney & Co Property Sales & Letting

€750,000, Kearney & Co Property Sales & Letting

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 305sq m (3,283sq ft). Set on a two-acre site with sea views across to Tuskar Lighthouse, the house has a pathway to a private beach at the end of the garden. Dating from 2002, it has an integral garage, workshop, polytunnel and chicken coop. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kearneyproperty.ie

Apt 7 Leinster Hall,, 83 Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€360,000, Auctioneera

€360,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit, dating from 1981, was fully renovated in 2019 and has parking, bicycle storage and a utility. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie

