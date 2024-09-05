Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Meath and Wexford

93 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€890,000, Beirne & Wise

Semidetached four-bedroom house extending to 161sq m (1,733sq ft). Dating from the 1960s, the property, which could do with updating, has a garage/artist studio extending to 14sq m in the rear garden, which benefits from side access. It has a large attic and spacious rear garden, so there is room to convert and/or extend, subject to planning permission. Ber F

On View: By appointment at beirnewise.ie

The Hermitage, Collon Road, Slane, Co Meath

€595,000, Savills

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 251sq m (2,702sq ft). Located off a quiet cul-de-sac in the village, close to the river Boyne, the house – which has four reception rooms – also has well-stocked sizeable front and rear gardens. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at savills.ie

3 Butterfield Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

€695,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Three-bedroom bungalow extending to 92sq m (990sq ft). The property, in walking distance to a host of amenities and public transport, has a Stira staircase to the attic and a well-stocked split-level rear garden. Ber F

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Churchtown, Carne, Our Lady's Island, Wexford

€750,000, Kearney & Co Property Sales & Letting

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 305sq m (3,283sq ft). Set on a two-acre site with sea views across to Tuskar Lighthouse, the house has a pathway to a private beach at the end of the garden. Dating from 2002, it has an integral garage, workshop, polytunnel and chicken coop. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at kearneyproperty.ie

Apt 7 Leinster Hall,, 83 Leinster Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€360,000, Auctioneera

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft). Situated on the first floor, the unit, dating from 1981, was fully renovated in 2019 and has parking, bicycle storage and a utility. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at auctioneera.ie