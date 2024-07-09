What will €775,000 buy in Dublin and Kerry?

Country

Address: Burntwood House, Clieveragh, Listowel, Co Kerry

Joint agents: Sherry FitzGerald Stack; and Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers

This 10-bedroom house at the end of a tree-lined avenue is flanked by paddocks and extends to a significant 365sq m (3,929sq ft). It has seven bathrooms but will require upgrading as its Ber is E2. It retains many original features. Included are 12.17 acres (4.92 hectares) of farmland with a selection of lock-up stores, a workshop and sheds – including a three-bay machinery shed.

80 Leinster Park, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W

Address: 80 Leinster Park, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom midterrace house just off Harold’s Cross Road, extends to 139sq m (1,496sq ft). It is arranged over three floors and has a Ber rating of B3 and a south-facing garden with timber decking and a Barna shed. It is 20 minutes’ walk to St Stephen’s Green and a short stroll to amenities in the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross, Rathmines and Rathgar.