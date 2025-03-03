One of the biggest shifts in home design is how much thought goes into accommodating pets

Over the past decade, how we design and renovate our homes has changed in some unexpected ways. With homeowners now placing greater emphasis on practicality, flexibility and long-term comfort, once-essential features have faded out of fashion. Meanwhile, items that were barely on the radar 10 years ago are now topping renovation wishlists. So, what’s in and what’s out? Here are seven features we’re regularly asked to include in home renovations and seven that quietly disappeared.

What’s in

Pet spaces

One of the biggest shifts in home design is how much thought goes into accommodating pets. More and more homeowners are incorporating pet-friendly features into their renovation plans, from dedicated dog-washing stations in utility rooms to built-in feeding areas and smart storage for pet food. We’re also getting requests for built-in pet beds, outdoor dog showers and external hot water taps to rinse off muddy paws.

Home offices

With remote and hybrid working now a part of everyday life, a dedicated home office, or at least a well-designed workspace, has become a must-have. Even in homes without a spare room, homeowners are seeking creative ways to carve out a functional workstation, whether it’s a built-in desk tucked into an alcove, a retractable workspace in the kitchen, or a partitioned area within an open-plan layout.

Energy upgrades

A decade ago, heating upgrades meant replacing boilers or improving insulation. Energy efficiency is a top priority in home renovations, with heat pumps leading the way. Homeowners are also opting for underfloor heating, triple glazing, and better airtightness. This shift is for comfort, long-term energy savings, and a lower environmental impact.

Optimising space

Instead of adding costly extensions, people are focusing on clever storage solutions, multifunctional rooms or optimising layouts to maximise every square meter. Features auch as built-in furniture, adaptable spaces that can evolve over time and better zoning within open-plan areas are now top priorities.

Mudrooms

There has been a growing demand for dedicated boot rooms or mudrooms, especially in family homes. Unlike a standard utility room, boot rooms often include built-in seating, coat storage, shoe racks and even drying cupboards for wet clothes and boots. This trend reflects a more practical approach to home design.

EV Charging Points

With the rise of electric vehicles, external charging points have become a common request in home renovations. Ten years ago, very few homeowners considered EVs would be a reality, but today, dedicated charging stations are a must-have.

And what’s out

Smart-home systems

A few years ago, integrated smart-home systems were a hot topic, with homeowners eager to automate everything from lighting to window blinds and security systems. While smart technology is still used, the trend has shifted towards simple, user-friendly devices such as app-controlled thermostats and lighting over wifi rather than whole-house systems.

Built-in coffee machines

There was a time when a built-in coffee machine was a cool feature in a kitchen. They’ve fallen out of favour, probably because they take up space and lack the flexibility of stand-alone models. Homeowners are instead opting for stylish coffee stations or breakfast bars where they can keep their favourite coffee makers.

TVs in bedrooms

A decade ago, almost every bedroom renovation included space for a wall-mounted TV. Today, that’s no longer the case. With entertainment now accessible on portable devices, a fixed TV is often seen as unnecessary. Homeowners are also looking to minimise screen time altogether, prioritising a tech-free zone in the bedroom for better relaxation and sleep.

Double ovens

Once a must-have for every cook’s ideal kitchen, double ovens no longer top the list of kitchen requirements. They take up valuable space, especially when homeowners also want to incorporate additional appliances such as a microwave or steam oven. Instead, a more efficient approach is pairing a single oven with a compact second appliance. Many homeowners are opting for combination ovens, steam ovens or even air fryers that offer the same versatility while saving space.

Telephone point

Ten years ago, it was common to install multiple telephone points throughout the house. Today, this is almost unheard of. With the widespread use of mobile phones and wifi calling, fixed-line phones have become largely redundant, and dedicated landline sockets are no longer a priority. Instead, homeowners are ensuring they have strong wificoverage throughout their homes, often opting for mesh networks or built-in USB and power points in key locations instead.

Fireplaces and stoves

There was a time when no livingroom was complete without a fireplace or stove, but with today’s well-insulated homes, they are no longer necessary. Advances in airtight construction and heating systems mean homes retain warmth far more efficiently. Stricter environmental regulations on solid-fuel stoves and concerns over air quality have also led many homeowners to rethink traditional fireplaces. While some still opt for an electric fireplace purely for ambience, many are choosing to forgo a fireplace altogether in favour of a sleek, low-maintenance living space.