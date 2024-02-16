What will €315,000 buy in Cork, the US, Spain, France and Jamaica?

With a Ber of C1, the Charleville, Co Cork property was a former showhouse when it originally sold

Ireland: Charleville

This five-bedroom house extending to 173sq m (1,862sq ft) is in great condition throughout. With a Ber of C1, it was a former showhouse when it originally sold. An enclosed garden to the rear has a garden shed, while the property itself is located within walking distance of the town centre. Price: €315,000. Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (Derry) Walsh

Two-bedroom apartment in Miami has stunning bay views from a large open balcony.

United States: Miami

Situated just minutes from the beach and the city of Aventura, this two-bedroom apartment has stunning bay views from a large open balcony. Extending to a generous 135sq m (1,460sq ft), the unit is bathed in natural light and comes with a covered parking space. Amenities include a pool, jogging path, tennis and basketball along with a 24-hour concierge. Price: $325,000/€301,172. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Two-bedroom apartment in Mallorca has a substantial terrace with views of the countryside

Spain: Mallorca

Located in the heart of Cala d’Or, which is just 45 minutes from Palma Airport, this two-bedroom apartment has a substantial terrace with views of the countryside. The unit, which is close to Cala d’Or Marina, measures 61sq m (657sq ft) with a 17sq m terrace. Communal gardens have pools and there is an 18-hole golf course nearby. Price: €310,000. Agent: spotblue.com

This property at Savigné lies a three-minute drive from the town of Civray in France

France: Savigné

The interiors of this 313sq m (3,369sq ft) home are lovely, with exposed beams, large open fireplaces and lots of period details. Lying on just under an acre, the property has four bedrooms, and a large barn – divided into four spaces – and an old bread oven has been converted into a wine cellar. It lies a three-minute drive from the town of Civray. Price: €318,000. Agent: beauxvillages.com

With all-white interiors, facilities at this Kingston property include an elevator, pool, clubhouse and gym, and 24-hour security

Jamaica: Kingston

Located in Salisbury, this two-bedroom apartment extends to a generous 130sq m (1,400sq ft). With all-white interiors, set within appealing landscaped gardens, facilities include an elevator, pool, clubhouse and gym, and 24-hour security. There is also a rooftop terrace with views across Kingston. Price: $321,339/€298,157. Agent: sothebysrealty.com