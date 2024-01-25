What will €350,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?

Country

This five-bedroom period residence on more than three aces in prime equestrian country extends to 260sq m (2,799sq ft). The Georgian pile, which dates from 1820, is set behind electric gates and sheltered by trees. With a Ber of G, it will need updating and could be transformed into a stunning period residence.

Plus Lots of potential and the property has old outbuildings

Minus The Ber of G needs to be addressed



This top-floor apartment on the highly sought-after Eglinton Road has one bedroom and floor space of 50sq m (538sq ft). It is close to amenities in Donnybrook village – which is a short stroll away – and also to a plethora of sports and leisure facilities. It has a contemporary kitchen and bathroom, and there is ample off-street parking at the quiet mature development.

Plus Location, location location

Minus The Ber is D1, which would benefit from being upgraded