Four-bedroom villa on Dalkey’s Ulverton Road for €1.55m

One of a pair of semidetached Victorian villas dating from about 1845, Amberley on Ulverton Road, Dalkey, was originally a holiday home for well-heeled city dwellers who arrived out to the seaside suburb after the Atmospheric Railway first opened, linking the city and county.

Ulverton Road meanders into the village from Sandycove past the turn for Bulloch Harbour and the property at number 37, which last sold in 2015 for €1.25 million, according to the Property Price Register, was once used as a summer school, along with its twin next door.

It was purchased by a UK-based couple who had the intention of using it as a holiday home – just like its original purpose – and now they are selling it on through estate agent Vincent Finnegan, seeking €1.55 million.

Set in the heart of Dalkey village, with the Dart station a 10-minute walk away, the double-fronted villa was renovated by its current owners, who painted the kitchen and updated some bathrooms, while also redecorating the rest of the house.

Extending to 190sq m (2,045sq ft), the four-bedroom house retains many of its original features including period fireplaces, intricate coving and high ceilings.

Three bathrooms have stone supplied from the Stone Emporium and accessories from Fired Earth, and the main family bathroom has a slipper bath, offering more support for back and shoulders after a long day’s toil.

Off a bright reception hall with a stained-glass window and ornate cornicing is a drawingroom/diningroom with high ceilings and this space is warmed by an open fire in a marble surround chimney piece. A kitchen/breakfastroom lies opposite with a Rangemaster dual gas and electric cooker alongside a double Belfast sink and integrated appliances.

An informal livingroom with a cast-iron fireplace lies on the first floor along with a cloakroom, fourth bedroom and family bathroom. Three further bedrooms lie at ground-floor level, one of which is en suite and has access to the back garden.

With a good selection of plants and shrubbery, the back garden benefits from a southwest-facing aspect and has a detached garage with access to a rear laneway behind. To the front there’s ample off-street parking for a number of cars.

Despite its redecoration, the property still retains a Ber of F that new owners may want to address given this year’s dramatic and variable heating costs.

One of the city’s most-sought-after locations, Dalkey is popular due to its seaside location, access to sailing and sports clubs and an exceptional range of restaurants, bars and local food shops – with fresh lobster and crab available from the fishermen at nearby Bulloch Harbour. There are also plenty of primary and secondary schools in the area.