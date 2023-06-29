Drumcondra four-bed in popular development for €895,000

Address : 64 Sion Hill Park, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 Price : €895,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

When they were launched back in 2016, buyers flocked to Sion Hill Park, a development of 69 homes by Maplewood Residential off the tree-lined road of Griffith Avenue in Drumcondra.

What made the builds so popular, besides their A energy ratings and spacious size, was the fact the development was one of the few housing schemes on the north side of Dublin to be constructed so close to the city centre.

Appealing to families and downsizers alike, the energy-efficient homes were designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Manning architects.

Number 64 is a semidetached four-bedroom house, and at 172sq m (1,851sq ft) is one of the larger homes in the development, and one of only three when launched to have a west-facing back garden. The current owners say they were lucky with their buy, as the house had been sale agreed when they were looking, but that sale fell through.

Lying over three levels, inside the hardwood front door is a formal livingroom, while a utility, loo and large kitchen/dining area lies to the rear, opening out to the back garden. This area has been landscaped by Land Art, and is laid out partly as patio with porcelain tiles, and a stepping stone lawn bordered by contemporary cedar panelling. Owners say they have loved entertaining in their home and its layout lends itself to good-sized soirées.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, one of which is en suite, as well as a hot press and a storage unit offering lots of space for all the accoutrements of a large family.

A den now lies on the second floor offering an additional living space alongside the principal bedroom, which has lovely new parquet flooring, a walk-in wardrobe and a spacious en suite. If needed, the den could work as a home office, gym or playroom.

Off-street parking for two cars is provided in the cobble-lock front driveway, and a new electric charging point lies in the side passage.

Its Ber of A3, thanks to an air-to-water heat pump, efficient insulation and new Hive heating monitors, will be an attraction given the volatile energy bills of recent times. The property has a rain butt for water collection, a number of outside sockets and energy-efficient lighting in the west-facing back garden, which also has a Biohort shed – an Austrian triple-lock unit with a 20-year guarantee.

Its location is a real selling point. Just a stroll from the villages of Clontarf and Drumcondra, a buyer can walk to the city and local amenities including Griffith Park and the Botanic Gardens, while it is also convenient to the Four Courts, Law Library and King’s Inns.

The owners are moving to the south side of the city for both work and a newfound love of sailing. In turnkey condition, their home at 64 Sion Hill Park is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €895,000.