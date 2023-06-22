Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Wexford and Waterford

72 Avondale Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin: in a quiet development off Carysfort Avenue.

72 Avondale Court, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€925,000, DNG

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 165sq m (1,776sq ft). The property, which has been insulated in full externally, is located in a quiet development off Carysfort Avenue. It has a converted attic and potential to extend, subject to planning permission. Ber C2

On View: Strictly by appointment at dng.ie

Farnogue House, Wexford Town, Co Wexford, has a number of outbuildings and a sand arena.

Farnogue House, Wexford Town, Co Wexford

AMV €650,000, Sherry FitzGerald

READ MORE

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 257sq m (2,766sq ft). Situated on a five-acre site, the house, dating from 1866, lies in the centre of the town. It has a number of outbuildings and a sand arena, and will require some renovation. Ber-exempt

On View: Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Taney Green, Taney Road, Dublin 14, has a west-facing back garden.

8 Taney Green, Taney Road, Dublin 14

€985,000, Lynam Auctioneers

Semi-detached four-bedroom house extending to 176sq m (1,894sq ft) over three floors. The property, which has a west-facing back garden, had five bedrooms originally and is located a two-minute walk from the Luas. It has solar panels and triple glazing. Ber A2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lynam.ie

39 Gledswood Park, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14, has a partly converted attic, off-street parking and a large garden.

39 Gledswood Park, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€575,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). The property has a partly converted attic, off-street parking and a large garden. It is located within walking distance of the Luas and University College Dublin and is a 10-minute drive from the M50. Ber D2

On View: Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

1A Cois Gleanna, Villierstown, Co Waterford, is situated on 0.88 acres in the heart of the village.

1A Cois Gleanna, Villierstown, Co Waterford

€420,000, Brian Gleeson Property

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 180sq m (1,937sq ft). The property, which is situated on 0.88 acres in the heart of the village, has been renovated with new bathrooms, parquet flooring, solid oak doors and plantation shutters, and has a deck to the rear. Ber B3

On View: Strictly by appointment at gleesonproperty.com