Modernised Georgian terrace by the playing fields in Waterford city for €650,000

This four-storey, five-bedroom Georgian house, backing on to the Newtown School grounds and across the road from the river Suir, is in one of Waterford city’s prime locations.

Originally known as the Newtown buildings, this terrace of six houses was erected in the 1840s to house Quaker families, according to selling agent Remax, and three of the houses were later used as dormitories for Newtown School’s boarders, one of which was Somerton. The property was then bought by its owners 30 years ago and they have preserved its Georgian charm while extending and modernising it to create a sizeable, comfortable home with an area of 245sq m (2,637sq ft).

Entering the front hall, it has its original tile underfoot and there is an abundance of period features present such as coving, ceiling roses and cornicing. Much of the original joinery is still in situ throughout the home, as are the stunning windows with six-over-six panes as well as a rare nine-over-six in the first-floor drawingroom.

A cosy, informal livingroom lies off the hall with a marble fireplace and an inset gas fire. The heating throughout the Ber-exempt home is gas and a new boiler was installed last year. Part-glazed doors lead from here to the kitchen, a bright space thanks to white panelling on the walls and white timber units.

Beyond the kitchen is the new ground-floor extension, which has a dining area, a sunroom with a pitched roof and doors that open into the long, narrow garden. The owners extended the deck here to get the most from the southwest-facing garden and enjoy family games of table tennis. The owner says she will miss the tall trees, the birdsong and the sound of hockey pucks from the adjoining Newtown pitches.

The first-floor drawingroom is an elegant space with light pouring through the floor-to-ceiling Georgian sash windows on to the warm, polished pitch-pine floors. This room has an original marble fireplace with inset tiles and intricate carving. Also on this floor is the family bathroom and a bedroom overlooking the back garden.

The next floor has the principal bedroom which, like the drawingroom below it, is at the front of the house and benefits from two large sash windows, a substantial bank of built-in wardrobes, a further walk-in wardrobe and an en suite. Another bedroom with the same layout lies behind it, a good-sized room with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

At the top of the house there are a further two bedrooms; the one to the front of the house has storage, a walk-in wardrobe and an en suite. There’s certainly no shortage of storage or accommodation in this house, with a total of five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms. Should a home office be required, one of the peaceful rooms overlooking the back garden would serve well.

The People’s Park, also dating from the 1800s, is just up the road and riverside walks can be enjoyed on the May Park Trail, across the road from the house. The owners, who are downsizing, are placing Somerton on the market, seeking €650,000 through Remax.