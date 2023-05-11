What will €380,000 buy in Dublin and Kerry?

Country

Lisheen Ban, Cooleen, Dingle, Co Kerry

Agent John Diony O’Connor Real Estate

Dating from the 1930s, this two-bedroom former fisherman’s cottage is in a quiet cul-de-sac a short walk from Dingle town centre. The 66sq m (710sq ft) house has a wood pellet stove for winter fires, is being sold furnished and has a good short-term rental history on Airbnb.

Plus Close to all amenities

Minus Ber of G will need to be addressed

Town

Apt 1, 3 Proby Square, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Agent DNG

This 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment is on the ground floor of a period house. It has two bedrooms and period details such as high ceilings, sash windows and a period fireplace. It has one designated car space and is within walking distance of the Dart, quality bus corridor and local amenities at the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan.

Plus Location and period details

Minus Likely to be chilly with Ber of F