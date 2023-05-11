What will €380,000 buy in Dublin and Kerry?

Country
Address Lisheen Ban, Cooleen, Dingle, Co Kerry
Agent John Diony O’Connor Real Estate
Dating from the 1930s, this two-bedroom former fisherman’s cottage is in a quiet cul-de-sac a short walk from Dingle town centre. The 66sq m (710sq ft) house has a wood pellet stove for winter fires, is being sold furnished and has a good short-term rental history on Airbnb.
Plus Close to all amenities
Minus Ber of G will need to be addressed
Town
Address Apt 1, 3 Proby Square, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Agent DNG
This 60sq m (646sq ft) apartment is on the ground floor of a period house. It has two bedrooms and period details such as high ceilings, sash windows and a period fireplace. It has one designated car space and is within walking distance of the Dart, quality bus corridor and local amenities at the villages of Blackrock and Stillorgan.
Plus Location and period details
Minus Likely to be chilly with Ber of F