What will €395,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

Country
Address: Poulemarl, Taghmon, Co Wexford
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Radford
Lying on just under two acres, this five-bedroom C2-rated house has three bathrooms and is located a 10-minute drive from the town of Wexford. It currently extends to 225sq m (2,422sq ft) and has potential for further accommodation in four lovely cut-stone outbuildings.
Plus: Large house and site
Minus: Some of the kitchen tiles are a bit dark
Town
Address: 97 Jamestown Road, Inchicore, Dublin 8
Agent: Beirne & Wise
This end-of-terrace house has undergone a recent refurbishment with new bathrooms, kitchen and flooring, and is freshly painted. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft) with three bedrooms, there is scope to extend the property, which is located in a quiet cul-de-sac – subject to planning.
Plus: Refurbished, with a new energy-saving heating system
Minus: The Ber is D2