Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kilkenny

Casa Blanca, Verbena Avenue, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.395m, Sherry FitzGerald

Contemporary four-bedroom detached bungalow extending to 232sq m (2,497sq ft). The property, constructed in 1984, lies on a 0.4-acre site in a secluded cul-de-sac off Westminster Road and has a Norman Pratt wood conservatory and double-glazed windows. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

6 Stocking Wood Way, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€595,000, DNG

Four-bedroom semi-detached house extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft). The property, which has been extended in recent years, has a west-facing back garden with side access, triple-glazed windows and is located in a quiet cul-de-sac within easy reach of the M50. Ber B2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

42 Watson Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€895,000, Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Detached four-bedroom house extending to 169sq m (1,819sq ft). The property has a back garden with a southwesterly orientation offering sunshine throughout the day, and a number of parking spaces to the front in a gravelled driveway. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at lisney.com

10 Sandymount Castle Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

€1.15m, Bennetts Auctioneers

Four-bedroom end-of-terrace house, extending to 139sq m (1,496sq ft). The property has a good-sized garden with side access, so offers room to extend — subject to planning — and is located adjacent to Sandymount Village and amenities. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at bennettsauctioneers.ie

7 Cottage Gardens, Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny

€240,000, Fran Grincell Properties

Three-bedroom semidetached house, extending to 99sq m (1,065sq ft). The property has a recently fitted patio in the back garden with solid stone flagstones that is accessed from the kitchen and lies on an elevated site within walking distance of the village. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at frangrincellproperties.ie