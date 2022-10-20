Spacious 1930s four-bed overlooking golf course in Rathfarnham for sale for €2.95m

Address : Avondale, 9 Hillside Drive, Castle Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : DNG Terenure

Set on half an acre in Rathfarnham, this 1930s double-fronted house retains plenty of its art deco era features and boasts an impressive 313sq m (3,369sq ft) of living space.

It’s a house that possesses the fundamentals for a great revamp: remarkable space, southerly orientation, good-sized rooms and extensions.

This property is all about scale and location, with views made in golfing heaven. Avondale backs on to Castle Golf Club and a green metal fence at the end of the long garden creates the optical illusion that the stretch of garden and fairway beyond are almost indivisible, one and the same.

The remaining art deco features, such as stained glass panels in doors, panelling in the hall, the original staircase and herringbone floors in the hall and study add character and charm. One of the best features of houses built in this era is the space; with 9ft ceilings, the downstairs rooms are large and airy.

Off the hall to the right is a family room with some nice touches, including built-in shelving and sturdy wooden shutters, an inset gas fire and a large feature stove. This room is dual-aspect, wrapping around the house, with French doors leading out to the garden. Parents of little ones will immediately see the potential in this room as a playroom or, conversely, an adult retreat for the end of a long day.

To the left of the hall is a pannelled study, well kitted out with herringbone floors, shelves and an excellent spot for working from home.

The kitchen is long, dual-aspect and benefits from a recent refurbishment in 2019 with two large roof lights. Steps lead down to a sunroom with porcelain tiles and tall windows.

“The sunroom off the kitchen leading to the patio was great for barbecues and entertaining in the summer,” say the owners, who are moving to the UK to spend time with their family there.

To the back of the house are two quite formal, interconnected rooms: a drawingroom and diningroom. The diningroom could be incorporated into the kitchen without sacrificing the drawingroom which is south-facing, overlooking the garden.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three on the first floor with another bedroom in the attic that also has an en suite. The principal suite has a large walk-in wardrobe and an unusual extra space that could be turned into an extra working from home space or a dressingroom. The bathrooms and decor are dated and will need a refresh if not a complete overhaul.

Plenty of thought and care has gone into the long, 167ft garden with box hedging, an attractive wisteria-clad pergola over the patio, pretty gravelled paths bordered with white hydrangeas, mature maple and fruit trees and a large terrace behind the house with three doors opening on to it.

The appeal of this house will centre on its location, its potential, its proximity to the golf course, good schools and the nearby villages of Rathgar, Terenure and Churchtown, which are all within handy walking distance, and its great transport links to the city.

Avondale, with a Ber of D1, is for sale with DNG Terenure, seeking €2.95 million.