Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kilkenny

See what’s new to the market in Ballinteer, Donnycarney, Ranelagh, Rathfarnham and Kilkenny city

86 Broadford Hill, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

Elizabeth Birdthistle
Tue Oct 4 2022 - 05:05

86 Broadford Hill, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Five/six-bedroom detached house extending to a generous 202 sq m (2,174 sq ft). The property, which is tucked away at the end of a private cul-de-sac, has a south-facing rear garden and a self-contained unit with a kitchen, livingroom, bedroom and bathroom. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

19 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

19 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€595,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 142 sq m (1,528 sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear, has an attic conversion and a landscaped rear garden. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

READ MORE

15 Rugby Villas, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

15 Rugby Villas, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€525,000, Young’s Estate Agents

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 69 sq m (743 sq ft). The property, which is located close to the local Luas stop and is within walking distance to the city, has a generous attic which is accessed by stairs. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at youngs.ie

11 Belton Park Gardens, Collins Avenue, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

11 Belton Park Gardens, Collins Avenue, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

€495,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to a number of amenities. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

51 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny

51 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny

€285,000, Joseph Coogan Auctioneers

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 93 sq m (1,002 sq ft). The property, which has off-street parking to the front and PVC double-glazed windows, is located beside St Luke’s Hospital. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at cooganauctioneers.com

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Elizabeth Birdthistle, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property, fine arts, antiques and collectables

On View
LATEST STORIES