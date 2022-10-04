Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kilkenny

86 Broadford Hill, Ballinteer, Dublin 16

€850,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Five/six-bedroom detached house extending to a generous 202 sq m (2,174 sq ft). The property, which is tucked away at the end of a private cul-de-sac, has a south-facing rear garden and a self-contained unit with a kitchen, livingroom, bedroom and bathroom. Ber D1

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

19 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Manor, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€595,000, DNG

Three-bedroom semidetached house extending to 142 sq m (1,528 sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear, has an attic conversion and a landscaped rear garden. Ber C2

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

15 Rugby Villas, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€525,000, Young’s Estate Agents

Two-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 69 sq m (743 sq ft). The property, which is located close to the local Luas stop and is within walking distance to the city, has a generous attic which is accessed by stairs. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at youngs.ie

11 Belton Park Gardens, Collins Avenue, Donnycarney, Dublin 9

€495,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 112 sq m (1,205 sq ft). The property, which has been extended to the rear, is located in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to a number of amenities. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

51 The Sycamores, Freshford Road, Kilkenny

€285,000, Joseph Coogan Auctioneers

Four-bedroom semidetached house extending to 93 sq m (1,002 sq ft). The property, which has off-street parking to the front and PVC double-glazed windows, is located beside St Luke’s Hospital. Ber E2

On View: By appointment at cooganauctioneers.com