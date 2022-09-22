Pride without prejudice at Vartry Wood in Ashford, with two-beds from €350,000

Address : Vartry Wood, Ballinahinch, Ashford, Co Wicklow Price : €350,000 Agent : Savills

View this property on MyHome.ie

Durkan Group has always had a reputation for being mindful of the finishes in its developments and as Aidan Durkan stands in the gently undulating Vartry Wood in Ashford, Co Wicklow, he confesses he is particularly proud of the extra-high ceilings and overall appearance of the two-, three- and four-bedroom homes.

Located in a picturesque setting, Ashford is beside the N11 and about 20 minutes from the Dart park and ride at Greystones, or less than 10 minutes to the Dublin Southern Commuter train service at Wicklow.

The village is home to the famous Mount Usher Gardens with its Avoca restaurant, Strawbridge furniture outlet and boutique-style shops, surrounded by football and equestrian sports and within easy reach of old-style eateries such as Chester Beatty’s Inn and Hunter’s Hotel. The national primary school, Scoil Na Coróine Mhuire, borders Vartry Wood while Nun’s Cross national school is just over 1km to the west.

Many of those who have already bought new homes in Ashford are people coming from south Dublin, buying into a lifestyle that is similar to that offered by more expensive locations such as Greystones and Leopardstown, but at a fraction of the price.

READ MORE

Kitchen

Kitchen and dining area

Prices at Vartry Wood start at €350,000 for two-bedroom homes which are selling from plans, with computer-aided “walk-through” tours. Three-bedroom, 114sq m (1,227sq ft) homes are priced from €410,000 and the four-bedroom homes at 169sq m (1,819 sq ft) are priced from €520,000. In between are a range of house types depending on numbers of bedrooms and whether they are detached, semi-detached, mid or end of terrace.

All the new homes are A-rated for energy efficiency and all have those high ceilings of about 2.74m (9ft) which, Durkan notes, gives the houses a spacious air. The extra effort in little touches make the difference, he says. Indeed, homeowners will have the benefit of secure, yellow brick buildings for wheelie bins, removing the need to keep them in front of the house.

The layout includes green areas and well-planted verges, while external finishes to the houses include cobble-lock driveways with brickwork and traditional render finishes to the front of the homes. Granite sills and other features are used to good effect throughout. Paved patios are accessed directly from the kitchens and living areas and fascias are maintenance-free UPVC.

Livingroom

Bedroom

The homes come with a 10-year structural guarantee under the HomeBond Insurance Scheme.

[ Spacious homes in a bucolic Co Wicklow setting from €540,000 ]

[ Struan Hill homes in Delgany, with views of ‘the playing fields of the gods’, from €1.1m ]

Internal finishes include moulded, two-panel doors with brushed chrome handles while kitchens are fitted by local cabinet maker Fitzgerald Kitchens. Unit doors are Shaker-style and hand-painted with a two-tone colour scheme in selected Farrow and Ball shades. Kitchen worktops are 22mm solid surface non-porous acrylic. Fitzgeralds also supplied the bedroom wardrobes which contain double hanging rails and shelving and are finished with a sleek door and brushed chrome T-bar handles.

Vartry Wood is served by Bus Éireann’s 133 route between Wicklow town and Dublin city centre; the National Transport Authority has recently announced a new hourly service between Wicklow and Bray on this route which stops at Ashford and is to get under way early in 2023.

Life in Ashford offers easy access to Greystones, Enniskerry, Kilcoole and Newtownmountkennedy – all areas which have become very popular over the last decade, offering easy access to Dublin city when needed. However, unparalleled surroundings in the Garden of Ireland means families are never far from a stunning place for a day out or picnic at nearby beauty spots including the Devil’s Glen waterfall, the Roundwood lakes and Glendalough.