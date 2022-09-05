What’s the going rate for a home in ... Co Kildare?

While Kildare’s residential property market had always benefited from its proximity to the capital, the restrictions on movement imposed as part of the State’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be something of a silver lining in allowing towns and villages across the county to flourish as people stayed in their local areas. And while the threat posed by Covid has now receded, thankfully much of what was gained remains in place. In Kildare town, for example, the once-quiet town square remains a hive of activity with takeaway coffees on weekend mornings particularly. Long established as one of Dublin’s most popular commuter counties, Kildare is now an attractive option for those workers who have taken to the hybrid working model, and need only to travel to their employer’s base in the city two or three days a week. And it is of course the most ideal location for the thousands of workers employed in the county by large companies such as Intel and Kerry Group.

Although the demand for residential accommodation in Kildare comes largely from first-time buyers, Lesley Kennedy from Team Lorraine Mulligan Remax Results says there are also homeowners with trading-up requirements. Many of these are parents now working from home and looking for an extra room to accommodate an office space.

The types of properties first-time buyers are choosing depends on their budget, Kennedy says. A new, A-rated three-bed semidetached house in Celbridge would cost about €470,000 compared to an older and less energy-efficient second-hand home of the same size, which would cost between €380,000 and €420,000. she says. In terms of the buy-to-let market, Kennedy says that small investors are exiting “at a huge level”.

Built in 2016, this modern three-bed home comes to the market at a guide price of €335,000 through Conway Auctioneers. Extending to 107sq m (1,152sq ft) the property is in turnkey condition with a contemporary kitchen/diningroom that leads on to a patio in the back garden. It has a guest toilet, a family bathroom, an en suite in the main bedroom as well as a utility room. The property is A-rated and has off-street parking for two cars.

Number 12 is a five-minute drive from Kildare Village outlet as well as Kildare train station, which runs a regular service to Heuston station. It is also a short drive from Kildare Town and its many shops, cafes, pubs and schools. The drive to Dublin city centre from Oaktree Green takes about an hour, depending on traffic, via the M7 motorway.

Joint agents Coonan New Homes and Savills are seeking €540,000 for this four-bedroom detached house in Kill. Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), number 1 The Way is part of a new housing development by Cannon Kirk. The property is A-rated and fitted to a high specification.

Kill is a picturesque village, winning a gold Tidy Towns medal in 2021, and has several schools, shops and pubs. It is a short drive from Naas, and is linked to Dublin by the nearby Sallins train station and the M50.

Extending to 82.42sq m (887sq ft), this Clane town house is being offered for sale by DNG McCormack Properties at a guide price of €284,000. Owner-occupied since it was built in 2006, the property is in turnkey condition, with modern kitchen and bathroom fittings. French doors from the livingroom lead out on to a decent-sized garden to the rear, with a patio and ample space for planting. There is also scope for the smallest bedroom to be turned into an office. The property has a B3 Ber rating.

Clane has good transport links to Dublin and the surrounding areas via the M7 and M4 motorways and a daily bus service. The town has several areas for walking including a path along the river Liffey and nearby Donadea forest. It also has a hospital, golf course and a selection of popular food trucks.

Investors looking to take advantage of the demand for rental accommodation in Celbridge and its surrounds may be interested in this two-bed terraced town house. Extending to 84sq m (807sq ft), the property is being offered for sale by Team Lorraine Mulligan Remax Results at a guide price of €255,000. Located in a mature residential estate and overlooking a green area, the property has an entrance porch, kitchen/diningroom, livingroom with under-stairs storage, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property is just 15 minutes walk from the town centre and a 12-minute drive from the Intel campus in Leixlip. It is also a short walk from Castletown House and Gardens which is open to the public.

Located on the grounds of the exclusive K Club golf resort, this ground-floor apartment extends to 112sq m (1,206sq ft) comprising of an entrance hall, a kitchen, a lounge/dining area, two bedrooms, two ensuites and a main bathroom. Priced at €320,000, the apartment overlooks the fairway on the 18th hole of the Arnold-Palmer-designed golf course. The convenient location is adjacent to the N7 and M4, with Dublin city 40 minutes away by car, and the quaint village of Straffan on your doorstep. The property is for sale through French Estates.