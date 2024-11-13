Meath land bank offers potential for development

A parcel of some 16ha (39.5 acres) and a redbrick cottage that fronts on to the Boyne Road is on offer in Co Meath

An interesting development opportunity near Navan, Co Meath is being brought to the market by Coonan Property.

On offer is a parcel of some 16ha (39.5 acres) and a redbrick cottage that fronts on to the Boyne Road. The asking price is guiding in excess of €1.25m.

The land is currently in agricultural use, set in a mature setting along the river Boyne, with four access points on to Boyne Road.

The majority of land is zoned within the Meath County Development Plan 2021 -2027, with some 11.2ha (27.68 acres) zoned “High Amenity” to protect and improve areas of high amenity.

There are three agricultural access points to this part of the land and a separate entrance to the residential section.

The land also borders a new residential development known as Rowley’s Lock.

About 0.7ha (1.73 acres) is zoned for Community Infrastructure – to facilitate opportunities for high technology and major campus style office based employment, within high-quality accessible locations.

The parcel offers purchasers the opportunity to acquire a characteristic, redbrick residence in need of modernisation within striking distance of Navan town, while holding a number of potential development opportunities subject to planning.

Set behind the residence in a courtyard is a mix of cut-stone buildings made up of a haybarn with lean-to, machinery and storage sheds. The spilt-level four-bedroom residence extends to about 264 sq m. (2,840 sq ft).

Navan has expanded considerably over the past two decades due to its proximity to Dublin city centre, about 50 km away, and its excellent road infrastructure including the N3 and M3 motorway.