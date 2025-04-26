Ulster hauled back by star-laden Sharks to leave URC playoff hopes in danger

URC: Ulster 19 Sharks 22

Ulster’s late season charge to reach the URC playoffs suffered what could be severe damage after losing control of their final regular season home game to the star-laden Sharks.

The province had led 19-0 on the half-hour thanks to tries from Jack Murphy, Jude Postlethwaite and Nathan Doak and were still in front by 19-5 at the break only for the Sharks to gradually claw things back with Jordan Hendrikse’s 77th-minute penalty bringing them the four points.

The game was only six minutes old when Jacob Stockdale raced through, Ulster recycled, and Cormac Izuchukwu offloaded to Jack Murphy on the wing to score. The outhalf missed the tricky conversion, but Ulster had the ideal start.

Three minutes later and it got better for the hosts, a ball hacked downfield by Nathan Doak was collected by Ward and the ball found its way to Jude Postlethwaite who ran in unopposed. This time Murphy converted.

It took until just before the half-hour for another score and again it fell to the hosts. Stockdale again made ground, chipped, collected and then drew the cover to put Nathan Doak over under the posts.

Murphy’s conversion was a formality and took it to 19-0.

The Sharks finally responded and on penalty advantage, Makazole Mapimpi scored in the left corner, and though Jordan Hendrikse was wide with the conversion, Ben Whitehouse showed Stockdale a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

The Sharks made the extra man count again, or thought they had, when slick hands put Mapimpi over again in the same corner though the score was ruled out for a forward pass, allowing Ulster end the half leading 19-5.

On the hour and with the Sharks beginning to put some power plays together, they laid siege in Ulster’s 22 and on penalty advantage Manu Tshituka smashed through at the posts. Jordan Hendrikse converted to cut Ulster’s lead to seven.

It was all Sharks now and on 69 minutes sub centre Jurenzo Julius wove through a tiring Ulster defence to dot down at the posts, allowing Jordan Hendrikse convert to tie things up at 19-all.

However, the momentum was all with the visitors and a penalty in the 77th minute was put over by Jordan Hendrikse and the Sharks had the lead for the first time and they refused to relinquish it.

Ulster: Tries: J Murphy, J Postlethwaite, N Doak Cons: J Murphy 2

Sharks: Tries: M Mapimpi, M Tshituka, J Julius Cons: Jordan Hendrikse 2 Pens: Jordan Hendrikse 1

Ulster: J Stockdale, W Kok, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Murphy, N Doak; A Warwick, R Herring, S Wilson; A O’Connor, C Izuchukwu; Matty Rea, N Timoney, J McNabney

Replacements: C Reid for Warwick (62 mins), T Stewart for Herring, D McCann for McNabney, K Treadwell for O’Connor (70 mins), B O’Connor for Wilson, M Dalton for Izuchukwu (74 mins), D Shanahan, A Morgan.

Yellow card: J Stockdale 33 mins

Sharks: A Fassi, E Hooker, L Am, A Esterhuizen, M Mapimpi, J Hendrikse, J Hendrikse, O Nche, B Mbonambi, V Koch, V Tshituka, J Jenkins, J Venter, M Tshituka, S Kolisi

Replacements: H Jacobs for Koch (h-t), J Julius for Am (52 mins), F Mbatha for Mbonambi, P Buthelezi for J Venter, N Mchunu for Nche (62 mins), P B Davids for Jaden Hendrikse (73 mins), D Slabbert, S Masuku

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales)